Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,603 in the last 365 days.

Tulare County teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam, beating out older brother

A Tulare County law clerk has made history by surpassing her older brother as the youngest person to ever pass the California bar exam. Sophia Park, 17, broke the record set by her older brother, Peter, just last year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tulare County teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam, beating out older brother

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more