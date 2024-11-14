Tulare County teen becomes youngest person to pass California bar exam, beating out older brother

A Tulare County law clerk has made history by surpassing her older brother as the youngest person to ever pass the California bar exam. Sophia Park, 17, broke the record set by her older brother, Peter, just last year.

