Venezuelan National Sentenced for Sanctions Evasion Scheme

George Semerene Quintero (Semerene), 61, of Venezuela, was sentenced today to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and for his role in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions imposed on Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PdVSA), a Venezuelan state-owned oil company.

“Today, the defendant George Semerene Quintero, is being held accountable for his role in a brazen scheme to illegally funnel American aircraft parts to service planes used by Maduro and his cronies,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Justice Department is committed to enforcing the sanctions imposed on the Maduro regime and will not tolerate those who violate the law and undermine our national security.”

“Semerene conspired to illegally procure critical parts from U.S. companies to supply the PdVSA aircraft fleet and tried to hide the transactions through third parties in other countries like Spain and Costa Rica,” said Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). “Now, the only procurement he’ll be doing is at the prison commissary.”

“Today, George Semerene Quintero was held accountable in a U.S. court of law for conspiring to circumvent economic sanctions and export controls to aid Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela in obtaining critical aircraft parts from America,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida. “The prosecution of Semerene reflects our steadfast commitment to holding those who violate sanctions accountable and to vigorously enforcing export controls to protect our nation’s security. Together, with the Bureau of Industry and Security and our law enforcement partners, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to ensure that the integrity and intent of U.S. sanctions are preserved.”

According to court documents, between January 2019 and December 2021, after learning of the sanctions imposed on PdVSA, Semerene and his co-conspirators devised a scheme to illegally procure aircraft parts, including bearings, rudder parts, joint slide flexes and actuators, from the United States to service PdVSA’s aircraft fleet in Venezuela, in violation of U.S. sanctions and export controls. Semerene, who was an employee in PdVSA’s procurement department, and his co-conspirators concealed from U.S. companies that the requested parts were destined for Venezuela and PdVSA by utilizing third parties in other countries, including a company in Costa Rica, Novax Group SA, and a company in Spain, Aerofalcon SL, to serve as the purported purchasers and end users for the aircraft parts. Semerene and his co-conspirators carried out this scheme by causing the third-party companies to (1) lie to U.S. parts suppliers; (2) make false declarations on customs forms and shipping documents; (3) fabricate supplier invoices; and (4) provide false end-user certificates. Semerene and his co-conspirators utilized freight forwarders and shipping companies located in the Southern District of Florida to move the parts.

The indictment charging Semerene and nine co-defendants, including three other individuals associated with PdVSA, was unsealed in April, following Semerene’s arrest upon his arrival in the United States. Semerene pleaded guilty on Aug. 20.

BIS investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Stratton for the Southern District of Florida (SDFL) and Trial Attorney Ahmed Almudallal of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section (CES) prosecuted the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Medetis, Chief of the National Security Section for SDFL and CES Deputy Chief Matthew McKenzie provided valuable assistance during the investigation.