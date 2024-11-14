District 6 Councilmember Natali Fani-González will be This Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, November 14 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 14, 2024

The show will also highlight the University Boulevard Corridor Plan (UBC)

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Luis Estrada, urban designer and planning coordinator at the Montgomery County Planning Department; Marcela Correa, board chair at The Esperanza Education Fund; and Sean Mann, development chair at The Esperanza Education Fund. The show will air on Friday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s show will feature special guest Councilmember Fani-González. She will discuss the recent general elections and how changes at the federal level impact Montgomery County. Additionally, Councilmember Fani-González, who represents District 6, will share details about her efforts to revitalize and redevelop the Glenmont area to better meet the community's needs.

The second segment will provide an update on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan (UBC). This plan aims to address community needs related to traffic safety, regional connectivity, environmental sustainability, corridor-focused growth and economic development. It explores opportunities for new development, bikeways, and bus rapid transit (BRT), as well as the creation of a complete street with wider sidewalks, comfortable public transportation stops and safe access. Mr. Estrada will discuss Montgomery Planning's preliminary recommendations, the process and timeline for the plan, and efforts to engage the community.

The radio show will conclude by highlighting The Esperanza Education Fund, which helps bridge the gap by providing scholarships to students who cannot receive assistance elsewhere. The Esperanza Education Fund supports immigrant students in achieving their dreams of higher education, regardless of their national origin, ethnicity or immigration status.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

