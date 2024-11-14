Finsen Tech's UVC Innovations Combat Hurricane Milton's Aftermath

Donations of their THOR and EIR systems safeguard homes during cleanup in Tampa Bay.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finsen Tech, a leading innovator in the field of infection prevention, recently deployed advanced UVC disinfection devices to Tampa and St. Petersburg homeowners navigating the path to recovery after Hurricane Milton's devastating impact. These devices aid the community in the remediation of heavily affected areas battling the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Severe weather events have left countless residents grappling with significant property damage, particularly home flooding. The waters, a noxious blend of sewage and seawater, caused structural and health hazards, saturating walls and increasing the potential for serious infections and severe odors.

In response, Finsen Tech donated their state-of-the-art THOR UVC Robot and EIR UV Air Filtration System. THOR provides whole-room, floor-to-ceiling disinfection, neutralizing pathogens in the air and on all surfaces. EIR disinfects and purifies the air, ensuring the surrounding environment is safe and odor-free. THOR and EIR make a formidable team, eradicating mold and fungus. This combination mitigates immediate risks and fortifies homes against future microbial invasions by halting their spread, providing peace of mind to affected families.

“The waiting is painful - waiting for insurance adjusters, remediation companies, and general contractors. There are so many moving pieces to coordinate; it’s a long recovery process,” said Brian Donahue, Finsen Tech’s Vice President of Sales, The Americas. “While a homeowner awaits word on the remediation plan, pathogens spread and grow, compounding the problem. The scale of the devastation is hard to grasp, but we’re here to help.”

The extent of the devastation underscores the need for additional relief measures. Finsen Tech remains committed to recovery efforts and seeks broader partnerships. During hurricane season and beyond, their products are available for rent in similar disaster relief scenarios.

Finsen Tech stands with the Tampa Bay area as the road to recovery continues, emphasizing that even the fiercest storms can be weathered with the right tools and community spirit.

For further information about Finsen Tech's products and rental services, visit FinsenTech.com or contact Brian Donahue at brian.donahue@finsentech.com.

About Finsen Tech: Founded in 2015, Finsen Tech is a global leader in cutting-edge UVC disinfection solutions. Serving healthcare, education, hospitality, and other sectors, the company is committed to saving lives and preserving resources through clinically proven, science-backed UVC technologies. While still considered a small business enterprise (SBE), Finsen has deployed units in both medical and non-medical facilities in over 40 countries. Finsen Tech's dedication to innovation and excellence ensures reliable and effective pathogen control, helping clients worldwide maintain safer environments. Learn more at FinsenTech.com.

