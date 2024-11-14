This guidance provides recommendations for biological product, drug, and device firms on FDA’s current thinking concerning the testing recommendations and acceptance criteria in the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Chapter Bacterial Endotoxins Test, USP Chapter Transfusion and Infusion Assemblies and Similar Medical Devices, and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) ST72:2002/R2010, Bacterial Endotoxins—Test Methodologies, Routine Monitoring, and Alternatives to Batch Testing (AAMI ST72). These three documents describe the fundamental principles of the gel clot, photometric, and kinetic test methods, and recommend that appropriate components and finished products be tested for the presence of pyrogens and endotoxins.
