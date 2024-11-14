Whale Watching in Loreto Loreto Sign San Javier in Loreto

Loreto Baja California Sur once again welcomes West Coast Canadians with their seasonal direct WestJet Calgary flight to

We are excited to continue working with WestJet in order to get more Canadians to Loreto Baja California Sur and to learn about our natural wonders, cultural richness & unique experiences available.” — Jesus Ordoñez, General Director of Visit Baja Sur

LORETO BAJA SUR, MEXICO, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Coast Canadians will now have an easier time to discover the unique charm of Loreto Baja California Sur as the destination is pleased to share that WestJet, Canada’s leading leisure airline, is offering weekly nonstop seasonal service from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Loreto International Airport (LTO) as of November 1st, 2024. Flights can be booked through www.westjet.com Running until April 25th, 2025, the weekly nonstop flight will operate every Friday and is scheduled to depart Calgary International Airport at 10:25 AM local time and arrive in Loreto by 1:36pm local time. The returning flight will depart Loreto at 2:35 PM local time and arrive back in Calgary at 7:52pm local time. The flight times are convenient in that they allow for additional time for same day connecting flights from Edmonton and Vancouver.“We are excited to continue working with WestJet in order to get more Canadians visiting Loreto Baja California Sur,” said Jesus Ordoñez, general director of Visit Baja Sur. “We want Canadians to learn about our natural wonders, cultural richness and unique experiences awaiting them.”Mexico continues to be a popular winter getaway destination for Canadians looking to escape the cold winter weather and Baja Sur Loreto is excited to share more of its local charm that has led to it being called one of Mexico’s best kept secrets.Nestled along the stunning coastline of the Sea of Cortez and surrounded by the Sierra de la Giganta mountains, outdoor adventures and historical sites are in abundance.The nearby Loreto Bay National Marine Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, teeming with over 800 species of marine life, including dolphins, sea turtles, and blue whales. Whether kayaking in crystal-clear waters or snorkeling among vibrant coral reefs, nature enthusiasts will find endless opportunities for exploration.The town boasts over 300-years of history. Visitors can explore the iconic Mission of Our Lady of Loreto, founded in 1697, and learn about the area’s indigenous cultures. Local artisans showcase their crafts in markets, offering a glimpse into the traditions and creativity that thrive in this vibrant community. As the state’s original capital, Loreto is recognized as the first settlement in Baja California Sur.Loreto’s culinary scene is a delightful fusion of flavors. From fresh seafood caught daily to traditional Mexican dishes, visitors can indulge in a range of dining experiences. Local restaurants pride themselves on using fresh, local ingredients, making every meal a celebration of Baja’s rich culinary heritage.To mark the start of the Canadian flight, Estonian-Canadian Chef Paul Lillakas will be travelling to Loreto to partake in the local culinary scene to share on across media outlets. Paul has worked in the Canadian food industry for over 15 years, gaining notoriety in 2014 as a winner of Food Network Canada’s Chopped Canada before becoming Food Editor at Canadian Living magazine, Canada’s largest food and lifestyle magazine. Today, Paul is a mainstay on various television shows such as Cityline and CTV’s Your Morning as a contributing food expert.For those seeking adventure, Loreto offers a wide range of activities, including hiking, fishing, and sport fishing, with marlin and dorado drawing anglers from around the world. Hiking trails lead to breathtaking vistas and hidden waterfalls, while the nearby islands provide a perfect escape for day trips.However, what truly sets Loreto apart is the warmth and hospitality of its residents. Visitors are often welcomed as friends, creating a sense of community that makes every experience memorable. This welcoming spirit, combined with the town’s stunning landscapes and rich history, makes Loreto a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a unique getaway.For more information about the direct weekly Loreto WestJet flight from Calgary International Airport, visit westjet.com.For further information about Loreto Baja Sur California, visit www.visitbajasur.travelNote to media: Additional quotes and interviews can be arranged upon request.About Loreto Baja SurAs Baja Sur California’s original capital, Loreto is the first settlement in Baja California Sur. With the tagline “300 Years Old and Still Undiscovered”, Loreto is located on one of Mexico's most important reserves, the Loreto National Marine Park, home to over 800 marine life species. Some of their most well-known tourist attractions include UNESCO World Heritage ancient cave paintings and rock carvings, whale watching, sports fishing and hiking. For further information about Loreto Baja Sur California, visit www.visitbajasur.travel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.