Red Cat to Host Town Hall Meeting for Investors, Analysts and Members of the Media

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat”), a drone technology company building hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced that it will hold a Town Hall Meeting for investors, analysts and members of the media on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Company management will provide an update on new developments for Black Widow™, which the company introduced as part of its ARACHNID™ Family of Small ISR and Precision Strike Systems at AUSA 2024. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can attend the conference call via Zoom using the following link:

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AiGt8m9u6eUKYA4L8GqBSNtGq9VdU_yKME2qfKdTzpg5kC3sbrck~AgVz0shdc_PmLv-l24hekIiDftvIMATnchK6rXZ1hEIp_l4WHl_itRK4Hw

About Red Cat, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company building Hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems including the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned system offering the most advanced capabilities in its class, TRICHON™ fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Contacts:

INVESTORS:

E-mail: Investors@redcat.red

NEWS MEDIA: Indicate Media

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

