Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,616 in the last 365 days.

Thunder Power Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIEV) (“Thunder Power” or the “Company”), a technology innovator and a developer of premium passenger EVs, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (“Third Quarter 2024”).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were nil, consistent with the same period in 2023.
  • Operating expenses were approximately $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year. The changes were primarily attributed to an increase of professional expenses of approximately $0.4 million with the closing of Business Combination and an increase of approximately $0.1 million in insurance expenses for the management of the Company after the business combination, partially net off against a decrease of share-based compensation expenses of approximately $0.2 million.
  • As a result, net loss was approximately $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2023.

Wellen Sham, Founder of Thunder Power, commented, “our mission is to power the future of sustainable transportation by creating stylish, innovative and cost-efficient premium EVs centered around differentiated designs and solutions tailored for every lifestyle. With our recent business combination and a forward stock purchase facility set up in August reported in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 21, 2024, we endeavor to leverage our proprietary technologies and modular designs. This may enable us to be able to produce eco-friendly EVs that prioritize quality, comfort, and performance, allowing us to capture meaningful market share in the growing EV sector in the foreseeable future."

About Thunder Power Holdings, Inc.
Thunder Power is a technology innovator and a developer of premium electric vehicles (“EVs”). The Company has developed several proprietary technologies, which are the building blocks of the Thunder Power family of EVs. The Company is focused on design and development of high-performance EVs, targeting the EV markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's final proxy statement/prospectus pursuant to rule 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on May 17, 2024 and the subsequent periodic reports that are filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by the applicable law, regulations or rules.

           
THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
           
  September 30,
2024 		    December 31,
2023 		 
        (Audited)  
ASSETS          
Current Assets          
Cash $ 33,636     $ 196,907  
Deferred offering costs         429,750  
Prepaid expenses for forward purchase contract   13,114,964        
Other current assets   338,289       623,221  
Total Current Assets   13,486,889       1,249,878  
               
Non-current Assets              
Property and equipment, net   344       1,974  
Right of use assets   11,453       5,740  
Total Non-current Assets   11,797       7,714  
               
Total Assets $ 13,498,686     $ 1,257,592  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current Liabilities              
Advance of subscription fees from shareholders $     $ 590,000  
Amount due to related parties   1,369,035       68,992  
Other payable and accrued expenses   2,646,139       97,297  
Lease liabilities   10,294        
Underwriter fee payable   2,921,250        
Total Current Liabilities   6,946,718       756,289  
               
Total Liabilities   6,946,718       756,289  
               
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)              
               
Shareholders’ Equity              
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 50,716,094 and 37,488,807 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)*   5,072       3,749  
Additional paid-in capital*   43,450,668       34,927,449  
Accumulated loss   (36,904,151 )     (34,429,895 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   379        
Total Shareholders’ Equity   6,551,968       501,303  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 13,498,686     $ 1,257,592  


* The share information and additional paid-in capital are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization on June 21, 2024 (see the discussion under the heading “Reverse Recapitalization” in “Note 1 – Organization and Business Description”).
   
  The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.
   


THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares and loss per share)
           
  For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues $     $     $     $  
                               
Operating expenses                              
General and administrative expenses   (912,314 )     (645,635 )     (2,474,043 )     (1,594,212 )
Total operating expenses   (912,314 )     (645,635 )     (2,474,043 )     (1,594,212 )
                               
Other income (expenses), net                              
Foreign currency exchange loss   (3 )     (513 )     (213 )     (514 )
Total other expenses, net   (3 )     (513 )     (213 )     (514 )
                               
Loss before income taxes   (912,317 )     (646,148 )     (2,474,256 )     (1,594,726 )
Income tax expenses                      
Net loss   (912,317 )     (646,148 )     (2,474,256 )     (1,594,726 )
                               
Other comprehensive income                              
Foreign currency adjustments   379             379        
Comprehensive loss $ (911,938 )   $ (646,148 )   $ (2,473,877 )   $ (1,594,726 )
                               
Loss per share – basic and diluted* $ (0.02 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.05 )
Weighted average shares – basic and diluted*   50,552,367       36,609,437       42,729,350       33,988,602  


* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization on June 21, 2024 (see the discussion under the heading “Reverse Recapitalization” in “Note 1 - Organization and Business Description”).
   
  The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
   


THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICITS)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
                             
  Common stock     Additional           Accumulated
other		     Total
shareholders’		  
  Number of
stock*		     Amount*     paid-in
capital * 		    Accumulated
loss		     comprehensive
income		     equity
(deficits)		  
Balance as of December 31, 2023   37,488,807     $ 3,749     $ 34,927,449     $ (34,429,895 )   $     $ 501,303  
Capital injection from shareholders   1,310,740       131       489,869                   490,000  
Net loss                     (214,043 )           (214,043 )
Balance as of March 31, 2024   38,799,547     $ 3,880     $ 35,417,318     $ (34,643,938 )   $     $ 777,260  
Capital injection from shareholders   1,200,453       120       456,680                   456,800  
Reverse recapitalization (Note 1)   5,279,673       528       3,973,308                   3,973,836  
Issuance of common stock to a financial advisor (Note 8)   1,200,000       120       (120 )                  
Issuance of common stock to independent directors   90,000       9       899,991                   900,000  
Share-based compensation               107,712                   107,712  
Settlement of working capital loans   289,960       29       2,635,971                   2,636,000  
Net loss                     (1,347,896 )           (1,347,896 )
Balance as of June 30, 2024   46,859,633     $ 4,686     $ 43,490,860     $ (35,991,834 )   $     $ 7,503,712  
Payment of offering cost               (61,745 )                 (61,745 )
Issuance of ordinary shares pursuant to forward purchase contracts   3,706,461       371       (371 )                  
Issuance of ordinary shares pursuant to a private placement   150,000       15       (15 )                  
Share-based compensation to a non-employee (Note 10)               21,939                   21,939  
Net loss                     (912,317 )           (912,317 )
Foreign exchange adjustments                           379       379  
Balance as of September 30, 2024   50,716,094     $ 5,072     $ 43,450,668     $ (36,904,151 )   $ 379     $ 6,551,968  
                                               
Balance as of December 31, 2022   31,754,844     $ 3,175     $ 32,091,251     $ (32,614,251 )   $     $ (519,825 )
Capital injection from shareholders   563,823       56       299,944                   300,000  
Share-based compensation               45                   45  
Net loss                     (210,135 )           (210,135 )
Balance as of March 31, 2023   32,318,667     $ 3,231     $ 32,391,240     $ (32,824,386 )   $     $ (429,915 )
Capital injection from shareholders   2,183,887       218       1,071,306                   1,071,524  
Net loss                     (738,443 )           (738,443 )
Balance as of June 30, 2023   34,502,554     $ 3,449     $ 33,462,546     $ (33,562,829 )   $     $ (96,834 )
Capital injection from shareholders   2,835,526       284       1,390,966                   1,391,250  
Issuance of ordinary shares to a related party to settle liabilities due to the related party   150,727       15       73,938                   73,953  
Net loss                     (646,148 )           (646,148 )
Balance as of September 30, 2023   37,488,807     $ 3,748     $ 34,927,450     $ (34,208,977 )   $     $ 722,221  


* The share information and additional paid-in capital are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reverse recapitalization on June 21, 2024 (see the discussion under the heading “Reverse Recapitalization” in “Note 1 - Organization and Business Description”).
   
  The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
   


THUNDER POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
(f/k/a Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in U.S. dollar)
     
  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
  2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net loss $ (2,474,256 )   $ (1,594,726 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Depreciation expenses   1,630       3,769  
Amortization of right of use assets   20,160       19,801  
Share-based compensation   1,007,712       331,295  
Share-based settlement expenses         479,174  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Other current assets   37,579       (11,745 )
Amount due to related parties   74,983       219,531  
Other payable and accrued expenses   442,413        
Lease liabilities   (15,579 )     656  
Net cash used in operating activities   (905,358 )     (552,245 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Cash acquired in reverse capitalization   929,302        
Net cash provided by investing activities   929,302        
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Subscription fees advanced from shareholders         1,160,000  
Subscription fees received from shareholders   356,800        
Payment of offering cost   (999,700 )      
Return of subscription fees to an investor         (100,000 )
Borrowings from a related party   710,060        
Repayment of borrowings to a related party   (25,000 )      
Payment of extension loans   (380,000 )     (315,000 )
Proceeds of prepayment shortfall under forward purchase contract   150,000        
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (187,840 )     745,000  
               
Effect of exchange rates on cash   625        
               
Net (decrease) increase in cash   (163,271 )     192,755  
Cash at beginning of period   196,907       250,386  
Cash at end of period $ 33,636     $ 443,141  
               
Supplemental cash flow information              
Cash paid for interest expense $     $  
Cash paid for income tax $     $  
               
Non-cash investing and financing activities              
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 25,824     $  
Transfer of advance of subscription fees from shareholders to equity $ 590,000     $ 300,000  
Payable of expenses directly related to the business combination $ 1,353,913        
Issuance of ordinary shares to settle the liabilities due to a controlling shareholder $     $ 609,958  
Issuance of ordinary shares to settle the liabilities due to a related party $     $ 56,346  
Share based compensation to a nonemployee as part of offering cost $ 21,939     $  
               
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thunder Power Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more