Fusion CBD Products Launches Wiggles & Paws

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Fusion CBD Products, the “green gold rush” is just getting started. Ans as the company continues to expand its offering, it’s targeting a new demographic: dogs. They don’t have any spending power or money, but they’re lapping up Wiggles & Paws CBD treats and pet oil. Here’s why the company chose to move into providing CBD products for animals.

Since launching its first line of flavored oils in 2018, Fusion CBD Products has been offering an ever-growing variety of CBD for sale online, including gummies, tinctures, rubs, coffee infusions and even sprays. As public awareness and understanding of CBD continues to grow, and as people increasingly seek it out for its anti-anxiety and discomfort-relieving properties, the brand saw an opportunity to offer the same benefits to their customers’ four-legged friends.

Wiggles & Paws products are simple, and cater to the needs of pet owners who want to use CBD for dogs without a hassle. As many dog owners know, our furry friends love to lap up any scrap that’s dropped on the floor, just like they love to roll in, sniff and eat any stinky things they can find on a walk. But trying to get them to take a vitamin or a pill? That’s another story.

According to Fusion, CBD for pets had to be simpler than the old trick of slathering capsules in peanut butter or wrapping them in ham. It had to be something dogs would enjoy taking, and not something that their owners would need to chase them around the house about. In short, the company’s vision of its products was similar to its fruit-flavored CBD gummies for humans; the CBD for dogs should come in a delivery system that was delicious, and rewarding in itself.

Enter Wiggles & Paws CBD-infused dog treats, a natural, vegan, non-GMO way for owners to support their pet’s immune health and wellness. Made with apple sauce, almond butter and coconut flour, these CBD treats for dogs are a simple way for owners to support stress relief, immune health and even joint health in their pets.

But what about owners who needed a more versatile way to provide CBD to their pets? And what about cat people? Fusion CBD Products’ answer was a specially formulated oil for pets, Wiggles & Paws pet drops. Like the treats, the delivery system is subtle and effective; however, the upside of this oil is that unlike the treats, it has no flavor, and won’t interfere with the taste of their food or water.

With these two pet-friendly CBD products, the company had set out to appeal to pets. But what about their owners? Many people have questions about using cannabidiol for man’s best friend, which can create confusion. A simple online search reveals questions like “Is CBD safe for pets?” and “Can I give my dog CBD?” Luckily, sources including the Humane Society have confirmed that CBD is safe for animals — with the caveat that owners should always consult a veterinarian before using the substance for their pet.

Fusion has added to this educational literature on their blog about CBD, where they educate customers who want to buy CBD online about the different uses of the substance. In their most recent articles, “Exploring the health benefits of CBD treats for dogs” and “How CBD for dogs can relieve anxiety in your pet”, the brand explored the different ways pooches could benefit from cannabidiol.

The primary benefit cited was anxiety relief. As a recent article begins, “What do fireworks, vacuum cleaners and thunderstorms have in common? If you’re an animal person, you probably knew the answer right away: they can all cause dogs anxiety.” It goes on to explain how CBD may help relieve situational anxiety—the aforementioned anxiety surrounding loud noises and situations—and long-term anxiety for dogs who are already prone to stress. In the form of treats for dogs, CBD is especially useful as it can easily be carried and administered as needed (after, of course, a sit! or a stay!).

However, pet owners shopping for CBD online should be aware of a crucial detail. High-quality CBD for dogs, like Fusion’s Wiggles & Paws products, contains no THC. Also known as tetrahydrocannabinol, this infamous compound is found in cannabis and the hemp plant, and is responsible for their psychoactive effects—in other words, it’s the cause of the “high.”

Many people who want to buy CBD worry about the substance getting their pets high; but that’s not the most important reason to buy CBD for pets without THC. The bigger issue is that tetrahydrocannabinol is actually poisonous for pets, meaning that choosing the wrong kind can have much more serious consequences than a buzz.

That’s why Fusion CBD Products committed to producing CBD designed specifically for pets, and making the reason for the difference clear. CBD typically comes in three forms: isolate, which contains only cannabidiol and no other substances from the hemp plant whatsoever; broad-spectrum, which contains only cannabidiol and some other compounds, including terpenes and potentially trace amounts of THC. Finally, there’s full-spectrum, which contains all of the above, as well as small amounts of THC.

The confusion around THC content and the risk involved for dogs makes it extremely important to only shop for CBD that’s specially designed for pets, as opposed to using products designed for humans. It also underscores why it’s so important to choose reputable, safe companies that advertise transparently and provide easy-to-access information about their products.

That’s why Fusion CBD Products manufactures its offering in the USA using the highest-quality hemp available on the market. Grown in the United States and processed in FDA-approved and GMP-certified facilities, the hemp is also organic and GMO-free, solidifying Fusion’s commitment to providing safe, natural solutions to its customers and to the animals they love.

Fusion CBD Products is based in Miami, Florida.

