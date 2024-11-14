ProCap is Proud to Announce the Planning Launch of the Luminex Payment Gateway

New York, NY, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProCap is proud to announce the Luminex Payment Gateway which is the first of its kind lifestyle cryptocurrency Payment Gateway. It enables users to gain full control over their cryptocurrency and fiat transactions in one seamless consolidated platform. Users of this Payment Gateway will be able to manage, store, and spend their own cryptocurrency holdings with ease, providing unrivalled convenience and exclusive benefits while boasting ensuring the utmost security. The launch of the digital Payment Gateway is the culmination of ProCap’s commitment to continuous growth and innovation initiatives to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and fiat transactions, which marks a historical moment in the company’s history.







ProCap envisions that Luminex Payment Gateway will be the passport to our user’s world, empowering financial freedom while offering a direct rewards programme. ProCap’s official gaming insurance partner NIACE has expressed a keen interest to collaborate with us to provide users of the digital Payment Gateway with digital asset insurance. Essentially, users can expect to be covered by a digital asset insurance programme when they store BTC in the digital Payment Gateway. Moreover, users will also enjoy a monthly yield of 3-5% when BTC is held in the Luminex Payment Gateway. Additionally, when payment transactions are made in USDT, users will be entitled to USDT rebates which functions just like cashback rewards.

Some key features of the Luminex Payment Gateway include the seamless integration of cryptocurrency and fiat currency (which will be linked to the user’s bank account), instant crypto-to-fiat conversion, global merchant compatibility, on demand multi-platform access, and customisable spending limits. This provides users with unrivalled flexibility and puts the power in our hands towards financial freedom. Besides these key features, the company is working to unveil the Luminare Card, the ultimate cryptocurrency spending card which provides unrivalled worldwide transactions and instant cryptocurrency conversions while providing card holders with the ultimate VIP experience. Some of the VIP experiences include exclusive travel privileges, casino and hotel partnerships, exclusive invitation only events, lounge and travel perks, health and wellness services, art and real estate access, and concierge services.

ProCap would like to thank all leaders, partners, and staff for making this launch possible as the company looks forward to being the most trusted and reliable digital Payment Gateway services provider while continuing to place our clients first. The company will continue to engage our industry partners and stakeholders like NIACE to improve and provide a more comprehensive product offering which aims to be one of its kind. Stay tuned for more information as ProCap will unveil more details in the coming weeks on the Lumix Payment Gateway and the Luminare Card.

About Procap

Procap is a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

MEDIA CONTACT Name: Steve Hughes, Position: Media PR Manager Email: steve.hughes-at-procap.insure Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.