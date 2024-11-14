Submit Release
Polar Power Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GARDENA, CA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (“Polar Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup, and solar hybrid DC power solutions, reports its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales were $4.9 million, representing the third consecutive quarter of sequential sales improvement and a year-over-year quarterly improvement of 157%
  • Gross profit of $1.4 million, or 29% of sales, represents a positive swing of approximately $1.5 million compared to a gross loss of $108,000 in the same period last year
  • Operating expenses of $1.4 million compared favorably to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023
  • Net income of $13,000, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, represents an increase of $1.9 million compared to a net loss of $1,844,000, or ($0.14) per basic and diluted share, in the same period in 2023
  • Working capital of $10.1 million as of September 30, 2024, included $15.0 million in inventory
  • Backlog at September 30, 2024 was $3.1 million

Arthur Sams, CEO of Polar Power, commented, “Our financial results in the third quarter reflect steady progress and a continued recovery in our top-line and the second consecutive quarter of inflection from losses into profitability. While we continue to see recovering order volumes from our tier 1 telecom customers, we are also diversifying our revenue base and have orders and sales coming from a broader range of both end-markets and geographic markets.

“We have several telecommunications customers in the South Pacific region purchasing our DC generators to develop the telecommunications infrastructure in that region. We believe the implementation and ongoing development of broadband networks, along with programs to develop the telecommunications infrastructure in rural and underdeveloped countries, will continue to fuel our growth in the telecommunications market over the next five to ten years. Along with increased international sales, military sales also increased in the third quarter, and both developments positively impacted our margins.

“Our focus continues to be on converting our sales pipeline into purchase orders, and we are particularly encouraged by opportunities with some large overseas deals. We continue to take steps to foster our recent operational and financial momentum as we head into 2025.

“Lastly, on an administrative matter, we are taking steps to regain Nasdaq compliance with respect to continued listing requirements and plan to effect a reverse stock split that we believe should address our current deficiency while maintaining our Nasdaq listing throughout the process,” concluded Mr. Sams.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) is pioneering technological changes that radically change the production, consumption, and environmental impact of power generation and is a leading provider of DC advanced power and cooling systems, pioneering innovations across diverse industrial applications. Its product portfolio, known for innovation, durability, and efficiency, presently includes standard products for telecom, military, renewable energy, marine, automotive, residential, commercial, oil field and mining applications. Polar Power’s systems can be configured to operate on any energy source including photovoltaics, diesel, LPG (propane and butane), and renewable fuels.

Polar Power’s telecom power solutions offer significant cost savings with installation, permitting, site leases, and operation. Its military solutions provide compact, lightweight, fuel efficient, reliable power solutions for robotics, drone, communications, hybrid propulsion, and other applications. Its mobile rapid battery charging technology enables on-demand roadside charging for electric vehicles. Its combined heat and power (CHP) residential systems offer innovative vehicle charging and integrated home power systems via natural gas or propane feedstocks, optimizing performance and system costs. Polar Power’s micro / nano grid solutions provide lower cost energy in “bad-grid or no-grid” environments. Its commitment to technological advancement extends to hybrid propulsion systems for marine and specialty vehicles, ensuring efficiency, comfort, reliability, and cost savings.

For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com. or follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release including, without limitation, Polar Power’s belief that orders from its telecom customers will continue to materialize; Polar Power’s expectations that its planned investment in sales and marketing will accelerate sales growth, and managing operating expenses should enable both top- and bottom-line improvements throughout 2024 are forward-looking statements and considerations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Polar Power could differ from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, adverse domestic and foreign economic and market conditions, including demand for its Summit Series, 27 kW DC generator product line; trade tariffs on raw materials; changes in domestic and foreign governmental regulations and policies; the impact of inflation and changing prices on raw materials; supply chain constraints causing significant delays in sourcing raw materials; labor shortages as a result of the pandemic, low unemployment rates, or other factors limiting the availability of qualified workers; and other events, factors and risks. It undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Polar Power’s control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in Polar Power’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media and Investor Relations:

CoreIR
Peter Seltzberg, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Advisory
+1 212-655-0924
ir@polarpowerinc.com
www.CoreIR.com

Company Contact:
Polar Power, Inc.
249 E. Gardena Blvd.
Gardena, CA 90248
Tel: 310-830-9153
ir@polarpowerinc.com
www.polarpower.com

  POLAR POWER, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 498     $ 549  
Accounts receivable     2,949       1,676  
Inventories     15,029       16,522  
Prepaid expenses     171       455  
Employee retention credit receivable           2,000  
Income taxes receivable           787  
Total current assets     18,647       21,989  
                 
Other assets:                
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     1,944       2,818  
Property and equipment, net     217       344  
Deposits     108       108  
                 
Total assets   $ 20,916     $ 25,259  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 346     $ 1,762  
Customer deposits     750       1,618  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities     1,171       1,151  
Line of credit     4,661       4,238  
Notes payable-related party, current portion     265       257  
Notes payable, current portion           64  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     1,322       1,124  
                 
Total current liabilities     8,515       10,214  
                 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     840       1,856  
                 
Total liabilities     9,355       12,070  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ Equity                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 17,579,089 shares issued and 17,561,612 shares outstanding on September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     38,886       38,886  
Accumulated deficit     (27,287 )     (25,659 )
Treasury Stock, at cost (17,477 shares)     (40 )     (40 )
Total stockholders’ equity     11,561       13,189  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 20,916     $ 25,259  

POLAR POWER, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 

                         
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net Sales   $ 4,914     $ 1,911     $ 11,348     $ 11,688  
Cost of Sales     3,490       2,019       8,494       9,566  
Gross profit (loss)     1,424       (108     2,854       2,122  
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Sales and marketing     252       274       746       917  
Research and development     172       299       586       983  
General and administrative     960       992       3,001       3,240  
Total operating expenses     1,384       1,565       4,333       5,140  
                                 
Income (loss) from operations     40       (1,673 )     (1,479 )     (3,018 )
                                 
Other income (expenses)                                
Interest expense and finance costs     (153 )     (171 )     (496 )     (375 )
Other Income (expense), net     126             347        
Total other income (expenses), net     (27     (171 )     (149 )     (375 )
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ 13     $ (1,844 )   $ (1,628 )   $ (3,393 )
                                 
Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted   $ 0.00     $ (0.14 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.26 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted     17,561,612       12,949,550       17,561,612       12,949,550  

POLAR POWER, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(in thousands)

    Nine months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,628 )   $ (3,393 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     146       309  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                
Accounts receivable     (1,273 )     648  
Employee retention credit     2,000        
Inventories     1,492       (3,695 )
Prepaid expenses     284       1,687  
Deposits           (15 )
Income tax receivable     787        
Operating lease right-of-use asset     874       (2,863
Accounts payable     (1,416 )     1,758  
Customer deposits     (868 )     (406 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     20       (53
Operating lease liability     (818 )     2,939  
Net cash used in operating activities     (400     (3,084 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Acquisition of property and equipment     (18 )     (194 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (18 )     (194 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from advances from credit facility     423       3,310  
Proceeds from notes payable, related party     8       233  
Repayment of notes payable     (64 )     (180 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     367       3,363  
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (51     85  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     549       211  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 498     $ 296  

