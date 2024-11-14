iPower Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Fiscal Q1 2025 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue was $19.0 million compared to $26.5 million.

Gross profit was $8.5 million compared to $11.8 million, with gross margin up 30 bps to 44.7%.

Net loss attributable to iPower was $2.0 million or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $1.3 million or $(0.04) per share.

As of September 30, 2024, total debt was reduced by 45% to $3.5 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

“We maintained solid momentum during the quarter with our optimization initiatives and SuperSuite supply chain business,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “We advanced our strategic plan by investing in key areas of the business, establishing a strong foundation for sustainable growth and improved profitability. We also expanded our sales channels by launching on AliExpress, while continuing to deepen our presence on newer channels like TikTok Shop and Temu. Additionally, we shipped our first purchase order from one of our new suppliers in South East Asia, underscoring our commitment to diversifying our supply chain and building a more resilient and efficient global network.

“In our SuperSuite business, we continued to work through a robust pipeline of prospective partners, integrating critical elements across logistics, technology, and marketing to elevate our comprehensive service offerings. At the end of the quarter, we announced the launch of our SaaS platform, which we believe will enhance supplier interactions, streamline operations, and more effectively align partners with market demands. Looking ahead, we will continue to bolster each aspect of the supply chain to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for supply chain management, ecommerce and logistics.”

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “We faced a challenging comp this quarter due to record revenue in the year-ago period where we increased promotions to sell down inventory. Nonetheless, we continued to benefit from the optimization initiatives implemented last fiscal year, leading to gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses for the quarter. We also reduced our total debt obligations by nearly $3 million in fiscal Q1 and recently extended our credit facility with J.P. Morgan Chase to further strengthen our balance sheet. We believe these actions, combined with the continued growth of our SuperSuite business and optimized cost structure, will enable us to deliver on our goals in fiscal 2025.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 was $19.0 million compared to $26.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by higher promotional activity in the year-ago period related to selling down inventory. This was partially offset by growth in iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain offerings.

Gross profit in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million compared to $11.8 million in the same quarter in fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased 30 basis points to 44.7% compared to 44.4% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by improved pricing through key supplier negotiations.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 improved 14% to $11.2 million compared to $13.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by lower selling and fulfillment expenses resulting from a combination of lower marketing and promotional activity. This was partially offset by approximately $1.8 million in write downs of certain inventory and credit loss reserves.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million or $(0.06) per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $1.3 million or $(0.04) per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $7.4 million at June 30, 2024. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, total debt was reduced by 45% to $3.5 million compared to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, November 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

iPower’s management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 20, 2024, and in its other SEC filings, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Report on Form 8-K.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com





iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 2,577,305 $ 7,377,837 Accounts receivable, net 12,278,182 14,740,093 Inventories, net 8,668,497 10,546,273 Prepayments and other current assets, net 2,808,914 2,346,534 Total current assets 26,332,898 35,010,737 Non-current assets Right of use - non-current 5,226,888 6,124,163 Property and equipment, net 337,036 370,887 Deferred tax assets, net 3,090,525 2,445,605 Goodwill 3,034,110 3,034,110 Intangible assets, net 3,468,357 3,630,700 Other non-current assets 905,673 679,655 Total non-current assets 16,062,589 16,285,120 Total assets $ 42,395,487 $ 51,295,857 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, net 8,352,699 11,227,116 Other payables and accrued liabilities 3,507,224 3,885,487 Lease liability - current 1,686,889 2,039,301 Short-term loan payable - 491,214 Short-term loan payable - related party 350,000 350,000 Revolving loan payable, net - 5,500,739 Income taxes payable 285,963 276,158 Total current liabilities 14,182,775 23,770,015 Non-current liabilities Long-term revolving loan payable, net 3,131,955 - Lease liability - non-current 3,945,935 4,509,809 Total non-current liabilities 7,077,890 4,509,809 Total liabilities 21,260,665 28,279,824 Commitments and contingency - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 31,359,899 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 31,361 31,361 Additional paid in capital 33,669,843 33,463,883 Accumulated deficits (12,259,882 ) (10,230,601 ) Non-controlling interest (41,040 ) (38,204 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (265,460 ) (210,406 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,134,822 23,016,033 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 42,395,487 $ 51,295,857









iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES Product sales $ 18,275,412 $ 26,508,374 Service income 733,109 - Total revenues 19,008,521 26,508,374 COST OF REVENUES Product costs 9,917,448 14,749,529 Service costs 603,176 - Total cost of revenues 10,520,624 14,749,529 GROSS PROFIT 8,487,897 11,758,845 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and fulfillment 5,914,808 10,063,471 General and administrative 5,319,523 2,964,051 Total operating expenses 11,234,331 13,027,522 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,746,434 ) (1,268,677 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expenses (139,962 ) (228,365 ) Loss on equity method investment (919 ) (1,025 ) Other non-operating income (Loss) 218,686 (67,166 ) Total other expenses, net 77,805 (296,556 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,668,629 ) (1,565,233 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX BENEFIT 636,512 275,882 NET LOSS (2,032,117 ) (1,289,351 ) Non-controlling interest 2,836 2,836 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (2,029,281 ) $ (1,286,515 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustments (55,054 ) (707 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (2,084,335 ) $ (1,287,222 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK Basic and diluted 31,417,203 29,764,515 LOSSES PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 )





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.