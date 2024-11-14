Skyward Specialty Launches New Life Sciences Liability Insurance Product

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, today announced the launch of its new Life Sciences liability coverage. The strategic addition to the Company's Healthcare Solutions underwriting unit offers comprehensive and adaptable protection specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the life sciences industry.

The life sciences sector often encounters complex risks that require specialized insurance solutions and deep industry expertise. Skyward Specialty's Life Sciences liability coverage delivers a holistic approach that combines best-in-class underwriting and in-house claims management to address a wide range of exposures, including products-completed operations liability, errors and omissions liability, medical professionals liability, general liability and hired/non-owned auto liability.

Julie Miglin, vice president of Life Sciences, joined the Company in August and is leading the new solution. With more than 15 years of experience, including roles at Chubb and Beazley, Julie brings extensive expertise in the Life Sciences and Health Technology sectors. Under her leadership, Skyward Specialty aims to establish itself as a leader in the life sciences liability market.

"Our new life sciences insurance product reflects our commitment to supporting innovation in the life sciences, nutraceutical and cosmetic industry," said Miglin. "As these industries increasingly integrate technology and AI into its products and services, our solution stands at the forefront of this evolution. We’ve created our coverage to not only address current industry demands but also anticipate future trends, ensuring that companies are well-equipped to adapt and thrive."

President of Professional Lines at Skyward Specialty, Jim Mormile, added, "Expanding our Healthcare Solutions unit to serve the cutting-edge life sciences market aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver innovative solutions to highly specialized sectors. The exceptional talent and leadership that Julie and her team bring to the table will enhance our ability to provide the tailored coverage and expertise these clients require."

The new Life Sciences solution will be available beginning Monday, November 18.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

