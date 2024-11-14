Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,610 in the last 365 days.

CEA Industries Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Louisville, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), is reporting results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

  Q3 2024
(unaudited) 		Q2 2024
(unaudited) 		Q3 2023
(unaudited)
Revenue $ 391   $ 1,761   $ 914  
Gross Profit (Loss) $ (70 ) $ 180   $ (104 )
Operating Expenses $ 677   $ 657   $ 703  
Net Income/(Loss) $ (740 ) $ (470 ) $ (799 )


“Throughout 2024, we have maintained a disciplined approach to cost management, prioritizing capital preservation as we work through our remaining project backlog,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. “In alignment with our commitment to shareholders, during the third quarter we made further reductions in headcount, paused product development, and scaled back business development efforts to maintain our strong balance sheet.

“As previously announced, the Board of Directors continues their examination of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, special dividend, or other potential strategic or financial transaction, including a dissolution of the Company whereby cash on the balance sheet would be returned to shareholders after adequate provision for outstanding corporate obligations. We will continue to prudently manage our capital in support of our ongoing strategic review process and look forward to providing an update in the coming months.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to lower bookings and a reduced backlog over the past 18 months.

Net bookings in the third quarter of 2024 increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog was $0.4 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2023. The expected decrease in CEA Industries’ backlog was primarily driven by fewer capital expenditures by cannabis operators in the markets served by the Company, in addition to a reduced sales effort.

Gross loss in the third quarter of 2024 improved to $70,000 compared to $104,000 for the same period in 2023. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by a reduction in variable costs as a percentage of revenue. Variable costs include the cost of equipment, outside engineering, shipping and handling, travel and warranty.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 remained flat at $0.7 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 improved to $0.7 million or $(0.94) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or $(1.19) per share for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $12.5 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $2.0 million during this period. At September 30, 2024, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company’s comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators’ product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
info@ceaindustries.com
(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in US Dollars except share numbers)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 10,295,159     $ 12,508,251  
Accounts receivable, net     71,240       18,655  
Contract assets, net     224,414       224,414  
Inventory, net     24,680       296,404  
Prepaid expenses and other     421,260       313,115  
Total Current Assets     11,036,753       13,360,839  
Noncurrent Assets                
Property and equipment, net     9,605       38,558  
Intangible assets, net     1,830       1,830  
Deposits     14,747       14,747  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     273,375       356,109  
Total Noncurrent Assets     299,557       411,244  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 11,336,310     $ 13,772,083  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 364,154     $ 624,724  
Deferred revenue     468,963       499,800  
Current portion of operating lease liability     133,127       126,724  
Total Current Liabilities     966,244       1,251,248  
                 
Noncurrent Liabilities                
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     166,685       259,627  
Total Noncurrent Liabilities     166,685       259,627  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,132,929       1,510,875  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)     -       -  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 791,580 and 673,090 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     8       7  
Additional paid in capital     49,520,970       49,451,493  
Accumulated deficit     (39,317,597 )     (37,190,292 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     10,203,381       12,261,208  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 11,336,310     $ 13,772,083  


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,     For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue   $ 390,817     $ 913,571     $ 2,386,023     $ 6,659,858  
                                 
Cost of revenue     460,970       1,017,634       2,430,751       5,831,953  
                                 
Gross (loss) profit     (70,153 )     (104,063 )     (44,728 )     827,905  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Advertising and marketing expenses     450       21,551       13,630       256,965  
Product development costs     -       -       -       76,487  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     676,069       681,448       2,089,328       2,452,305  
Total operating expenses     676,519       702,999       2,102,958       2,785,757  
                                 
Operating loss     (746,672 )     (807,062 )     (2,147,686 )     (1,957,852 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Other income (expense), net     -       -       -       7,778  
Interest income (expense), net     6,269       8,043       20,381       26,042  
Total other income (expense)     6,269       8,043       20,381       33,820  
                                 
Loss before provision for income taxes     (740,403 )     (799,019 )     (2,127,305 )     (1,924,032 )
                                 
Income taxes     -       -       -       -  
                                 
Net loss   $ (740,403 )   $ (799,019 )   $ (2,127,305 )   $ (1,924,032 )
                                 
Loss per common share – basic and diluted   $ (0.94 )   $ (1.19 )   $ (2.92 )   $ (2.86 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     791,580       673,031       729,333       672,904  


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,127,305 )   $ (1,924,032 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense     16,328       22,476  
Share-based compensation     69,478       177,427  
Provision for doubtful accounts (bad debt recovery)     (40,094 )     (2,056 )
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     36,839       111,123  
Loss on disposal of assets     12,625       100  
Operating lease expense     82,734       79,705  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (12,490 )     (267,842 )
Inventory     234,885       (77,808 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (108,147 )     1,166,170  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (260,570 )     (635,373 )
Deferred revenue     (30,836 )     (3,863,683 )
Operating lease liability, net     (86,539 )     (80,716 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,213,092 )     (5,294,509 )
                 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities                
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment     -       200  
Net cash provided by investing activities     -       200  
                 
Cash Flows From Financing Activities                
Net cash provided by financing activities     -       -  
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (2,213,092 )     (5,294,309 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     12,508,251       18,637,114  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 10,295,159     $ 13,342,805  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid   $ -     $ -  
Income taxes paid   $ -     $ -  
                 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Options issued for accrued equity compensation liability   $ -     $ 89,970  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CEA Industries Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more