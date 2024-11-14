Tollan Universe Migrates to Xai Games with 2 Upcoming Titles

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced a strategic partnership with Foretold Studios, an indie game studio pioneering new possibilities in gaming through the combined power of AI and web3 technology. Foretold Studios is coming to Xai from Immutable X, bringing two upcoming titles from the fantasy Tollan Universe into Xai’s rapidly expanding gaming ecosystem–further solidifying Xai’s position as the fastest-growing gaming network.

“After more than three years of development, we are excited to bring our flagship titles – Tollan Survivors and Tollan Worlds to the Xai network,” said Michael Kuvshynov, CEO at Foretold Studios. “Xai’s focus on indie games, an understanding of our target audience’s needs, as well as recent successful case studies make it the best place for our games.”

Tollan is a land of constant conflict, where the coveted yet dangerous magic fungus, Mycelium, holds the immense power desired by everyone. The human race, blending magic and technology, seeks to conquer and control Mycelium in a race against the savage Legion of Orcs that is attempting to unleash Mycelium’s dark side.

Tollan Survivors is a Co-op reverse bullet hell (also known as bullet heaven) Action Roguelite. It serves as a prequel to Tollan Worlds. Players join humans to defeat countless hordes of Orcs and seize the control of Tollan Peak.

Tollan Worlds is a “Diablo meets Hades” Action Roguelite RPG. An army of cursed creatures emerged from the depths of Tollan Peak and the whole continent is on the brink of a global conflict once again.

Players can try Tollan Worlds pre-alpha demo at: https://play.tollan.io/.

“We are excited to welcome two incredibly innovative titles that are pushing the boundaries of technology by focusing on user generated content, AI, ownership, and interoperable IP,” said Soby, Core Contributor to Xai. “Our teams are well aligned on providing rich gaming experiences with unique features that are often discussed yet rarely implemented; When pairing this with our super scalable network specifically optimized for gaming, it becomes a new frontier that we are excited to explore together.”

About Foretold Studios

Foretold Studios Team consists of gaming industry veterans who worked in companies such as Bandai Namco, Jam City, and CAPCOM and built such games and franchises as Resident Evil, Titan Quest, Children of Morta, Emberbane, Pacman Mobile, Need for Speed, and Upland. […]. As well as Web3 Gaming professionals that worked with companies like Gitcoin. ETH Global, Merit Circle, Human Guild Foretold Studio is on a mission to create a new generation of media franchises centered around indie video games. Their goal is to redefine how video game Intellectual Properties are monetized and create a streamlined creator economy with web3 technology and AI-enabled User Generated Experiences.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Xai Games

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Anyone can support the Xai network by owning a sentry key which allows them to receive network rewards and participate in governance. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

Contact

Head of Marketing

Ryan Salvesen

Ex Populus (Contracted by Xai Foundation)

marketing@expopulus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.