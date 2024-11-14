Give more, tax-free: Eligible IRA owners can donate up to $105,000 to charity in 2024

IR-2024-289, Nov. 14, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds individual retirement arrangement (IRA) owners age 70½ and older that they can make up to $105,000 in tax-free charitable donations during 2024 through qualified charitable distributions. That’s up from $100,000 in past years.

For those age 73 or older, qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) also count toward the year's required minimum distribution (RMD).

Generally, IRA distributions are taxable, but QCDs remain tax-free if sent directly to a qualified charity by the trustee. To make a QCD for 2024, IRA owners should contact their IRA trustee soon to ensure the transaction completes by year-end.

Each eligible IRA owner can exclude up to $105,000 in QCDs from taxable income. Married couples, if both meet qualifications and have separate IRAs, can donate up to $210,000 combined. QCDs don’t require itemizing deductions.

For those planning ahead, starting this year, the QCD limit is subject to annual adjustment, based on inflation. For that reason, the annual QCD limit will rise to $108,000 in 2025.

For 2024, QCDs should be reported on the 2024 tax return. IRA trustees will issue Form 1099-R, Distributions From Pensions, Annuities, Retirement or Profit-Sharing Plans, IRAs, Insurance Contracts, etc., in early 2025 documenting IRA distributions.

The full amount of any IRA distribution goes on Line 4a of Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, or Form 1040-SR, U.S. Tax Return for Seniors. Enter “0” on Line 4b if the full amount is a QCD, marking it as such.

Donors must obtain a written acknowledgement from the charity showing the contribution date, amount and confirmation that no goods or services were received.

For more details, see Publication 526, Charitable Contributions, and Publication 590-B, Distributions from Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs).