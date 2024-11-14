On This Page

Date: November 21, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS EVENT (Hosted by CDER SBIA)

This webinar will provide an update and overview on the final M13A Bioequivalence for Immediate-Release Solid Oral Dosage Forms guideline including major changes from the draft guideline and FDA’s current bioequivalence (BE) guidance, delineate FDA’s planning on the implementation of M13A, and address questions and provide clarifications based on questions/comments received during public consultation of the draft guideline.

In July 2024, the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) Assembly adopted the final ICH M13A guideline titled “M13A Bioequivalence for Immediate-Release Solid Oral Dosage Forms”. M13A provides recommendations for conducting BE studies during development and post-approval phases for orally administered immediate-release (IR) solid oral dosage forms designed to deliver drugs to the systemic circulation, such as tablets, capsules, and granules/powders for oral suspension. In addition, a question-and-answer document was posted to provide additional clarity. On October 30, 2024 the FDA published its final guidance titled M13A Bioequivalence for Immediate-Release Solid Oral Dosage Forms.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Members of the generic drug industry, including current and potential applicants who are interested in submitting an application for a generic drug

Regulatory reviewers for generic drug development and assessments

Consultants focused on bioequivalence, clinical research coordinators, and foreign regulators

OBJECTIVES

Provide an overview of the final guideline and major changes from the draft guideline

Provide clarifications and explain scientific thinking on selected topics in M13A and the Q&A document

Delineate FDA’s implementation of M13A for generic drug applications including product-specific guidance revisions

