Giga Metals - Options Granted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V - GIGA) today announced that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 1,000,000 stock options to certain Directors, Employees and Consultants, exercisable at $0.20 per share, expiring November 14, 2029. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% of the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
 
“Mark Jarvis”
 
MARK JARVIS, CEO
GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

