Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Cutting-Edge Data Analytics and HPC Solutions at SC24 in Atlanta, Nov. 17-22, 2024

RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 30 technology partners at SC24, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis. The event, scheduled for November 17-22, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, will bring together industry professionals and students in the high-performance computing (HPC) community. Participants will have the chance to network and exchange best practices across a range of topics, including algorithms, applications, architectures and networks, clouds and distributed computing, data analytics, visualization, and storage, machine learning and HPC, performance, programming systems, system software, and state of the practice in large-scale deployment and integration.

The 36th annual SC conference is expected to attract more than 14,000 scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers, system administrators and developers from around the world. Attendees will explore the latest innovations in HPC, data analytics and related fields over five days of keynotes, panels, discussions, workshops and more. Notable programs at SC24 include:

Keynote Speaker : Dr. Nicola (“Nicky”) Fox, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA

Dr. Nicola (“Nicky”) Fox, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA HPC Creates Plenary : Opening Plenary where attendees can kick of their week with a dose of inspiration and discussion.

Opening Plenary where attendees can kick of their week with a dose of inspiration and discussion. Invited Talks: Attendees can discuss and learn how translational research and technologies and their applications address some of the most complex challenges of today



Sunday-Tuesday, November 17-22, 2024

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW,

Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 30 partners will showcase AI & ML, data center and EDU tech solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #2813 to connect with Carahsoft and their partners and view the demos listed below:

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Wednesday, Nov. 20 Thursday, Nov. 21 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ClearML

Cloudian

NetDocuments

Scality ClearML

Parallel Works

Scality ClearML

Parallel Works

Scality Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at SC24 Arista (#2141)

AWS (#2501)

CoreWeave (#4709) (#ES20)

Dell (#2831) & (#4357)

Fortinet Federal (#627)

Gitlab (#4651)

Google (#1730)

Groq (#1949)

HPE (#2219)

IBM (#1831)









Intel (#1704) (#ES15)

Juniper (#2142) (#ES7)

Lambda (#2715)

Liqid (#1943)

Microsoft (#1905)

Microway (#3625)

NetApp (#3302)

NVIDIA (#2523)

Oracle (#3419) (#ES3) & (#ES2)

Quantum (#2415)

Red Hat (#424)







Rescale (#4803) & (#3)

Rubrik (#3619)

Run:ai (#1143)

SambaNova (#2309) & (#2) & (#5)

Samsung (#3314)

SUPERMICRO (#2531)

VAST (#1722)

Vdura (#2209)

Vertiv (#1241)

Weka (#1931)









To view the full SC24 floorplan, click here.

All SC24 attendees and Carahsoft partners are invited to join Carahsoft’s networking reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20th at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. Please note that a valid SC24 badge is required for entry to the event.

World of Coca-Cola

121 Baker St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Carahsoft will have a designated Exhibitor Suite in Room ES18, offering vendors a space to meet throughout the event. Additionally, Carahsoft’s booth will feature a day-to-night bar, serving coffee from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and beverages from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the conference and for a chance to learn from a unique mix of scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers and developers about the HPC community, visit Carahsoft’s SC24 Event Page, or contact Fabiana Bonanni at (703) 889-9758 or SuperComputing@carahsoft.com.

