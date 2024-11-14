VendiZone Leverages Bake Xpress in High-Tech Vending Café

Autonomous Robotic Machines Serve Artisan Food and Drinks 24/7

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBX Food Robotics, the leader in hot food vending, today announced that the ground-breaking VendiZone Automated Café leverages Bake Xpress to serve a variety of hot meals, snacks and desserts, which can be paired with artisan coffees, smoothies and a selection of chilled snacks provided in other robotic machines in the café. The fully autonomous VendiZone Café is located in a retail center adjacent to the University of California, Berkeley, and combines the five machines in a single cohesively-branded storefront to create a unique next-generation dining experience that is open 24 hours per day.

“We have operated traditional coffee shops and food trucks in the area and recognized the need to provide food services outside of traditional hours,” said Rumtin Rahmani, founder of VendiZone. “With our small team and the ongoing staffing challenges that many restaurants currently are facing, we knew we needed to come up with a new way of doing business. High-end coffee barista, cold vending and smoothie machines are relatively common, but Bake Xpress is unique in its ability to adjust its baking to each individual food item, so we can serve anything from pizza to dessert pastries from local suppliers.”

Bake Xpress is a unique vending solution featuring a smart oven that combines convection, infrared, and microwave to custom bake an unlimited selection of foods on demand. Bake Xpress operators choose their own menus and set the oven to precisely bake each item using a combination of infrared, convection and microwave. Operators can change the menu or adjust baking settings, pricing or promotions at any time in the LBX backoffice software, and are free to choose their own suppliers or use their own foods. Operators also have the flexibility to fully custom-brand their machines or combine with other machines as VendiZone has.

“We are always excited to see how customers can optimize their Bake Xpress machines through custom branding, new foods or unique installations,” said Benoit Herve, founder and CEO of LBX Food Robotics. “VendiZone exemplifies the possibilities of resolving ongoing challenges that restauranteurs are facing, including staffing challenges and high customer expectations for convenience and quality.”

VendiZone is located near Berkeley University and serves a variety of foods, drinks and snacks 24 hours per day. For more information, please visit www.lebreadxpress.com/bx-for-vendizone and vendizone.ai/.

About LBX Food Robotics

LBX Food Robotics revolutionized the food service industry with Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking robotic hot food vending kiosk featuring an innovative smart oven that combines infrared, convection and microwave to custom bake a full menu on demand. With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pasta, pizza, gourmet sandwiches and chilled foods like salads, Bake Xpress provides 24/7 access to convenient, healthy food and is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. LBX was founded in 2015 as Le Bread Xpress and has installed the UL-certified Bake Xpress kiosks in airports, casinos, universities, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, factories and office parks world-wide, with machines in continuous operation for more than five years. For more information, please visit www.lebreadxpress.com.

