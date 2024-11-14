Hollywood Favorite, Fatburger, Opens 10th Location in Texas

Beloved Burger Chain Continues to Sizzle in the Lone Star State with Latest San Antonio Area Opening

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the latest Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in the greater San Antonio area in New Braunfels, TX. This marks the 10th location in the state of Texas, which continues to be a high-growth area for the California-born burger brand.

“Since we first landed in Texas, we have developed a loyal fanbase who seeks us out for our made-to-order burgers and premium toppings,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Looking ahead, we are just getting started from a growth perspective with over 40 locations slated to open across the state in the coming years.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon and eggs. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express’ menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a wide range of sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are served with celery, carrots, and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

To commemorate the new restaurant, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will be offering up free Original Fatburger’s for a year for the first 100 guests at their grand opening celebration on Nov. 17 starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 675 North Business Interstate Highway 35, Suite # 201, New Braunfels, TX 78130 and is open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

**Disclaimer: Free Original Fatburger for a year offer is valid for one free Original Fatburger per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 11/17/25. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

