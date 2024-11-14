Washington, DC, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Donald Trump securing his presidential win and pledging strong support for cryptocurrency, STAKING AI, a leading Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain infrastructure and staking services provider, has launched its groundbreaking AI-powered liquid staking solutions. This move aligns with the renewed pro-crypto sentiment sweeping the U.S. and cements STAKING AI as one of the top platforms for staking enthusiasts eager to leverage the benefits of crypto-friendly policies.

As markets react positively to Trump’s crypto-focused agenda which includes establishing the U.S. as a “crypto capital” and promising regulatory ease for the industry, STAKING AI’s new offerings are timely. They provide retail and institutional investors with flexible and high-yield crypto staking opportunities that align with the pro-innovation atmosphere.

AI-Enhanced Liquid Staking: Merging Innovation and Flexibility

Incorporating AI-driven features, STAKING AI’s new staking infrastructure enables users to optimize their rewards while retaining asset liquidity. With real-time data analysis, investors gain insights to maximize their staking returns and navigate market volatility, a crucial advantage as the crypto landscape is expected to become more favorable under Trump’s administration. The platform’s liquid staking feature allows stakers to lend or trade their assets across DeFi applications, even while they continue earning staking rewards, a flexibility that has sparked significant interest amid Trump’s win.

Trusted Blockchain Infrastructure for a Growing Crypto Market

STAKING AI’s established infrastructure, including over 9,000 validator nodes and $1.7 billion in staked assets, stands as a testament to its reliability. This infrastructure has attracted over 630,000 active stakers, eager to benefit from what could be a booming crypto era in the U.S. under Trump. With industry leaders projecting substantial growth in digital assets, STAKING AI is well-poised to cater to this increasing demand through enhanced security, transparency, and continuous innovation.

Diverse Staking Plans Tailored to All Investors

From newbies to seasoned stakers, STAKING AI has staking options for everyone:

Free Trial Pool: Stake $100 for 1 day and potentially earn $1.

Fantom Staking Pool: Stake $800 for 2 days, and can earn $8.8 daily plus $9.6 in referral rewards.

Ethereum Staking Plus Pool: Stake $300,000 for 45 days, and potentially earn $10,500 daily plus $15,000 in referral rewards.

These options allow investors to potentially maximize their returns as they adjust to the crypto-friendly regulatory changes. STAKING AI’s offerings especially for higher stakes fit the market optimism after Trump’s promise of a crypto-friendly regulatory environment. STAKING AI offers a free $100 staking bonus for users to have a feel of the platform before staking their own capita.

Real-Time Affiliate Rewards for Growing the Staking Community

The affiliate program designed for influencers and content creators allows participants to potentially earn 4% lifetime commissions on stakes generated from referrals. With real-time tracking, affiliates get transparency and updates in real-time, a feature that is very much needed in the industry, especially with Trump’s administration expected to open up the US market to more crypto users.

24/7 Client Support and User-Friendly Interface

Since the market is active 24/7, STAKING AI offers 24/7 client support. The platform’s interface is user-friendly even newbies to crypto can stake, as staking is expected to get more popular with Trump’s pro-crypto talk and plans.

Embracing the Future with STAKING AI’s Commitment to User Success

As crypto looks poised for a significant rise, STAKING AI’s user-focused innovations position it as the best cryptocurrency staking platform for 2024. With AI-powered insights, liquid staking capabilities, and comprehensive support, STAKING AI is ready to support investors navigating a new era of growth under Trump’s crypto-forward administration.

About STAKING AI

STAKING AI is a regulated staking provider and PoS infrastructure operator. They are committed to making staking accessible through AI-optimized strategies, multiple staking plans, and strong security protocols. Their mission is to increase crypto adoption as a trusted partner in the blockchain ecosystem.

Contact Information

Head Office: 415 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105 United States

Email: support (at) stakingai.com

Support System: 24/7 Client Support

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







