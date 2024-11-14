UltronAI Accepted into NVIDIA Inception Program to Scale AI-Powered Computer Vision Engines for Retail

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltronAI , a CMU-startup building enterprise software with its proprietary AI-powered computer vision engines to revolutionize the retail industry, today announced that it has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception , a program that helps startups accelerate the development of technological solutions and fast-track company growth.

As part of the NVIDIA Inception community, UltronAI will benefit from collaboration with other AI-focused experts and venture capitalists, integration into NVIDIA’s ecosystem and technical tools and education.

“Joining the NVIDIA Inception Program will help us leverage NVIDIA’s extensive technology and resources as we expand the limits of how retailers use computer vision today,” said Marios Savvides, founder, Chairman and CTO at UltronAI. “NVIDIA’s market-leading Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) technology enables us to imagine and build the future of retail, where every interaction is seamlessly enhanced by intelligent visual computing.”

UltronAI helps retailers, retail solution providers, and retail systems integrators incorporate AI-powered computer vision into retail operations to quickly and accurately detect, identify, and track products, carts, and humans to help reduce shrink and drive optimization decisions.

“Today’s retailers need access to powerful, accurate, and cost-effective computer vision that can be trusted, even when store conditions are challenging,” said Stefanos Damianakis, CEO, UltronAI. “AI based Computer vision has the power to transform everything from shrink detection and mitigation to operational efficiency for retailers. Having a network like the NVIDIA Inception program in our toolkit will help us deliver on that vision sooner, ensuring that we can access technology and capital at this critical point in the company's growth.”

About UltronAI

Capitalizing on more than two decades of research and 50+ patents from Prof. Savvides at Carnegie Mellon University, UltronAI’s mature computer vision platform is AI-powered and purpose-built for unsurpassed accuracy and speed when detecting, identifying, and tracking products, carts, and people under challenging environmental conditions. In addition to working effectively across thousands of stores and supporting hundreds of thousands of products, UltronAI makes accurate AI based computer vision financially viable for retailers by minimizing both initial deployment and ongoing operational costs by offering high performance, high accuracy product recognition on low power edge hardware.

Contact

Danielle Dougan for UltronAI

danielle@ultronai.com

