Former Journalist Traces 40-Year Romance in Compelling New Book

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Green loves her husband — and almost never hates him — even after their decades-long marriage with as many hairpin turns as the Twisted Sisters roads that wind through Texas Hill Country. She and Charles had met on a wintry day at a North Dallas gym. Charles feels instant surges of chemistry. Wendy needs a bit more convincing. But their attraction grows and deepens, and within a year they marry. Little do they know what awaits them.

In his new, bittersweet romance, Love and Betrayal: The Secrets We Keep, author Dann Darwin delivers an intimate exploration of a relatable couple as life takes them from Texas to North Dakota and to Nevada throughout their 40-year relationship. Charles, a newspaper reporter, and Wendy, a watercolor artist, grapple with powerful currents of love, hate, lust and betrayal, often pulling friends and lovers into their complicated lives.

Did they even have a plan? Wendy wonders at one point. Or did they do what every young couple does: fall in love, get married and just hope everything works out OK?

Far from typical pulp fiction romances, Love and Betrayal depicts imperfect, relatable characters who make mistakes — lots of them, in fact — while navigating the inherent uncertainty of modern-day relationships.

Ultimately, Wendy and Charles move one final time and experience the climax of their decades-long, bittersweet love. If only they had known on their wedding day almost 40 years ago. If only they had known.

About the Author

Author Daniel Behringer writes fiction under the pen name Dann Darwin. He worked in the newspaper industry in Michigan, Texas, Utah and Nevada for nearly 40 years, where he won numerous awards, before turning to fiction and longer narratives. His other books include Wilson’s Women, One Year and Hearts in Play.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Love-Betrayal-Secrets-We-Keep/dp/B0DGXGNSPB

Love and Betrayal: The Secrets We Keep

Release date: September 2024

ISBN-13: ‎979-8339088158

Available from Amazon.com

