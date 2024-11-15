HCAOA Thanks Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance for Championing the Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act

HCAOA logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) , the leading trade association representing home care agencies across the country, proudly supports the Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act (S.4122), introduced by Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). This bipartisan legislation is a critical step forward in improving standards, enhancing training, and elevating outcomes for patients who rely on private duty nursing (PDN) or continuous skilled nursing (CSN) services at home.The Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act aims to set national standards for CSN services, focusing on consistent, high-quality care that meets the complex needs of patients and families. The bill aims to improve outcomes by creating guidelines for training skilled nursing staff, strengthening data-driven performance monitoring, and ensuring that families receive the support they need to manage in-home skilled nursing care.HCAOA is particularly grateful to Vice President-Elect Vance, not only for sponsoring this important legislation but also for his strong commitment to supporting patient-centered home care. His leadership on this issue reflects a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in home-based skilled nursing, and we are eager to work collaboratively to get this legislation to the finish line.“We are truly thankful for Vice President-Elect Vance’s dedication to ensuring that vulnerable patients have access to high-quality, continuous skilled nursing care,” said Jason Lee, CEO of HCAOA. “The Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act aligns closely with our mission to support agencies in delivering high-quality care while providing valuable protections against service gaps and avoidable hospitalizations.”The bill also includes essential support for caregivers, establishing training programs and new standards that improve service delivery. The legislation’s data monitoring provisions will drive continuous improvement and help prevent disruptions in care, directly benefiting patients and families who rely on these specialized services.HCAOA is appreciative of the bipartisan effort put forth by Vice President-Elect Vance and Senator Hassan and is committed to advocating for the passage of the Continuous Skilled Nursing Quality Improvement Act. HCAOA looks forward to working with the new administration and Congress to advance policies that elevate care standards and ensure that those needing continuous skilled nursing receive the high-quality, reliable support they deserve.About Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,300 agencies across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.