Asia-Pacific Platform Engineering Services Market Size

The rise in demand for advanced technologies primarily drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific platform engineering services market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at a CAGR of 26.7% | The Asia-Pacific Platform Engineering Services Market Reach USD 11. 80 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Asia-Pacific Platform Engineering Services market was valued at USD 1,138.55 million in 2022, and is projected to reach at USD 11,806.98 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in demand for advanced technologies primarily drive the growth of the APAC platform engineering services market. However, expensive initial investments and lack of awareness for new product engineering services hamper market growth to some extent. Moreover, more smart city projects are being undertaken and are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.The Asia-Pacific platform engineering services market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment mode, enterprise size, and industry vertical. On the basis of service type, it is segregated into design and architecture, development and implementation, integration and migration, support and maintenance, optimization and performance tuning, and others. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into IT and telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, and others. Asia-Pacific region is further studied across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Depending on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment dominated the Asia-Pacific platform engineering services market size in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to maximizing the performance of several IT and telecom services due to the blurred boundary between virtual and actual worlds. Furthermore, platform engineering services use innovation to embrace new digital technologies meant to improve user experience while also looking for solutions to reduce digital and cyber hazards brought on by exposure to the internet which could prove to be a key driver for market growth in this sector.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the overall Asia-Pacific platform engineering services market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing increase in adoption of applications that provide a personalized experience to better understand client needs and manage a lean supply chain. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increased awareness of cost-cutting techniques and workflow modernization among small and medium-sized businesses using the latest energy and space-saving equipment.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the Asia-Pacific platform engineering services industry include Cisco Systems, HCL Technologies Limited, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine Corporation, Intel Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ServiceNow, Oracle Corporation. Major players have adopted product launch, partnership, collaborations, and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio and gain strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific platform engineering services industry. 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂-𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝑬𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕● On August 2023, Cisco partnered with Nutanix, to accelerate hybrid multi cloud deployments by offering the industry's most complete hyperconverged solution for IT modernization and business transformation.● On March 2022, Celonis partnered with IBM, to scale the adoption of process mining and execution management in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. By optimizing the processes, companies can drive efficiency and performance despite this period of supply chain volatility and hyperinflation.𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑼𝒑𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆/𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕 𝑳𝒂𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂-𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝑬𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕● On September 2022, Salesforce enhanced its platform engineering services and launched Salesforce Genie, a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the entire Salesforce Customer 360 platform.● On August 2020, Accenture and ServiceNow launched a business group that seeks to help private and public sector customers ramp up digital transformation. The company aims to invest millions of dollars in the Accenture ServiceNow Business Group.𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂-𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝑬𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕● On January 2023, SAP collaborated with AWS, to accelerate digital transformation to support their customers. This collaboration builds on the success of the longstanding SAP and AWS partnership by bringing together the technology, solutions, and flexibility that customers need to help businesses succeed in the digital economy.● On July 2022, HCL Technologies (HCL) collaborated with Microsoft, to launch the new Digital Contact Center platform, which is expected to deliver a broad digital transformation of customer service operations across industries. 