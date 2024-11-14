Royal College of Physicians responds to Government’s 2035 emissions target announcement

Commenting on the new target, Dr Mark Harber, special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change at the RCP, said:

“The RCP was one of many health and care organisations to call on government to demonstrate global leadership this COP by delivering domestically, so we welcome this commitment which positions the UK as a global leader in tackling climate change. We also fully support the government in being even more ambitious given the huge health benefits of moving to a more sustainable society.

“We now need to see a robust and credible pathway for reaching this new UK target. The Climate Change Committee’s latest report shows that there are currently credible plans in place for only a third of the reductions needed to meet the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution. We urge the government to publish clear plans and timelines to meet its targets, to protect our healthcare systems and public health from the escalating impacts of climate change, and to safeguard a healthy, sustainable future for generations to come.”