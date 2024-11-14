OSCE-supported women entrepreneurs showcase their impact at the Women’s Economic Empowerment Forum

On 12 November 2024, the Forum on Women's Economic Empowerment brought together women entrepreneurs from across Kyrgyzstan to highlight their achievements in fostering economic growth and social change in the country.

With OSCE support, over 199 women launched business initiatives between 2020 and 2024, receiving equipment, training, and mentorship through the Entrepreneurship Support Centres (ESCs) established by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The forum showcased successful business projects and inspiring stories of these women entrepreneurs. Participants also attended masterclasses on marketing, personal branding, and digital platforms, while learning about the ESCs' role in advancing business development in the provinces.

"Supporting women’s entrepreneurship strengthens Kyrgyzstan’s economic foundation and aligns with national priorities. The OSCE is committed to economic inclusivity and gender equality, in line with its mandate and UN conventions”, said Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

This initiative is part of the Women's Economic Empowerment Component (WEEC) within the project ‘Business Promotion and Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)’, implemented by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek. Notably, this project received the 2022 OSCE Gender Champion Award in the Best Initiative category.

Since 2017, the Office has supported SME development across Kyrgyzstan. To date, it has established and continues to operate five ESCs in the provinces of Batken, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul, Osh, and Talas with a particular focus on women’s initiatives.