Renowned Leadership Expert CB Bowman Unveils Game-Changing Guide for Authors

Marketing a book involves not only promoting a product but also promoting yourself” — CB Bowman-Ottomanelli

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB Bowman (Ottomanelli), a trailblazing leadership expert and bestselling author, is set to release her highly anticipated book, "Courage to Leap & Market: An Author's Guide to Market Your Book." This comprehensive guide promises to revolutionize how authors approach book marketing, offering invaluable insights and practical strategies for success in the competitive publishing landscape.

Drawing from her extensive experience as one of the first black female executives in a Fortune 500 company and her expertise in product marketing for iconic brands, Bowman brings a unique perspective to the challenges authors face in promoting their work.

Her groundbreaking concept of microcourage™ has already redefined how organizations approach innovation, resilience, and cultural change, and now she applies these principles to the world of book marketing.

"Marketing a book involves not only promoting a product but also promoting yourself," Bowman explains. This guide serves as a bridge between an author's creative process and the often foreign world of book marketing, making it accessible and manageable for writers who might be intimidated by the process.

Key features of Courage to Leap & Market include:

- Practical tools for building an author platform and engaging with audiences

- Strategies for navigating social media and building an email list

- Insights on crafting a book brand distinct from a personal brand

- Clear, actionable steps for developing an effective launch plan

The online book launch, hosted by book launch expert Dave Sommers, CEO of Pine Mountain Digital, will take place via Zoom on January 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM MT. Attendees will gain exclusive insights from Bowman and receive a unique launch discount code for the book: https://courage-consulting.com/courage-to-leap-market/.

CB Bowman's credentials speak volumes:

- Named on the Power List of the "Top 200 Biggest Voices in Leadership" in 2022 and 2023 by leadersHum

- Ranked among the Top 50 Thought Leaders in Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion by Thinkers360

- Selected as one of the world's top brand professionals in 2021 by Global Gurus

- Host of the award-winning "Courage: To Leap & Lead" podcast

Courage to Leap & Market is not just a book; it's a movement to empower authors and change the narrative around book marketing. It's an essential resource for any writer looking to make an impact in today's saturated market.

For more information on attending the book launch and to secure your tickets, don't hesitate to contact info@courage-consulting.com or cb@courage-consulting.com.

About CB Bowman:

CB Bowman is a renowned leadership expert, bestselling author, CEO of ACEC (Association of Corporate Executive Coaches), and host of the Courage to Leap & Lead podcast. Her previous book, "Courage to Leap & Lead...A Roadmap for Redefining Failure Into Success," reached #1 on Amazon in multiple categories. With a background in Fortune 500 marketing and as a pioneer for diversity in executive leadership, Bowman brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the world of author marketing.

