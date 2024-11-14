Shapiro Administration Invests in TV and Film Projects That Will Add More Than $36.7 Million into PA’s Economy and Support Nearly 2,200 Jobs

The Shapiro Administration works to support our creative economy by offering tax incentives to film and television productions that complete 60 percent of a project in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi today announced the Pennsylvania Film Office is providing a combined $9.2 million in film tax credits to Netflix, Sight & Sound Productions, and Pennsylvania Film Producers to produce a total of 11 new projects in the Commonwealth. The productions will support nearly 2,200 new jobs and generate over $36.7 million for regional and statewide economies.

The Pennsylvania Film Production Tax Credit program offers a 25 percent tax credit to productions that spend at least 60 percent of their total budget in the Commonwealth. To be eligible, projects must be a feature film, a television film, a television talk or game show series, a television commercial, a television pilot, or each episode of a television series intended as programming for a national audience.

“Production companies of all sizes recognize the incredible locations, people, and amenities we have in Pennsylvania, and our Film Production Tax Credit program makes us more competitive in attracting them,” said Film Commissioner Pesi. “As we continue to attract big business in the form of high-profile feature films and multi-season television series into the Commonwealth, we are equally motivated to support our Pennsylvania producers. Nurturing our homegrown talent by reinvesting in Pennsylvanians helps build creative communities and pathways for success across all regions of the Commonwealth.

The projects that recently received Film Production Tax Credits include:

Netflix series Tires (season two): the comedy starring Mechanicsburg native Shane Gillis is currently being produced in Philadelphia. Netflix received a $5,521,612 in tax credits and will add an estimated $22 million into the Philadelphia region and create 886 jobs.

the comedy starring Mechanicsburg native Shane Gillis is currently being produced in Philadelphia. Netflix received a $5,521,612 in tax credits and will add an estimated $22 million into the Philadelphia region and create 886 jobs. A Great Awakening: the Sight & Sound feature film, currently in production in the City of Philadelphia and Lancaster County, received a $2,607,037 in tax credits. The Pennsylvania-based production company will inject an estimated $10,428,146 into the regional economies while creating and supporting 846 jobs.

the Sight & Sound feature film, currently in production in the City of Philadelphia and Lancaster County, received a $2,607,037 in tax credits. The Pennsylvania-based production company will inject an estimated $10,428,146 into the regional economies while creating and supporting 846 jobs. Pennsylvania Film Producer Reserve: the series of 10 projects by small producers received a combined $1,076,889 in tax credits. The projects will create and support 443 jobs in 11 different counties, resulting in an estimated $4,307,560 for those regional economies. These projects include: Three feature films: Between Friends, Chalk Line, and The Big Break Three feature documentaries by Pennsylvania-based production company FreshFly: Citizen George, N.C. Wyeth, and Jamie Wyeth and the Unflinching Eye Two documentary episodes by History Making Productions: In Pursuit: Philadelphia’s Story of American Democracy, and Soul of the City, Philadelphia’s Musical Century (Episode 1) A documentary feature by Allegheny County Native & Robert Morris College Professor, Steve Mancini: Fedelta, A documentary feature by The Workshop Content Studios: The Ride of a Lifetime: The Smarty Jones Story

the series of 10 projects by small producers received a combined $1,076,889 in tax credits. The projects will create and support 443 jobs in 11 different counties, resulting in an estimated $4,307,560 for those regional economies. These projects include:

“The film tax credits enable us to continue to pursue Pennsylvania-based projects, and of course, that means we’re spending money in PA and hiring people in PA,” said Chayne Gregg, Executive Producer, FreshFly Productions. “If the project is a success, it will support our company, which, in turn, employs people based in Pennsylvania. The film tax credits create an amazing wheel of support, and they can enable a small business like ours to “stay in the game” when it comes to finding and pitching projects to media distribution outlets.”

“This inspiring true story is set against the backdrop of Philadelphia during our nation’s most foundational years,” said Joshua Enck, President/Chief Creative Officer, Sight & Sound. “It is an honor to be filming on location in so many beautiful areas throughout the state of Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, several locations throughout Lancaster County, and our own back lot in Strasburg.”

“The Greater Philadelphia Film Office loves big projects, but it’s also exciting when independent projects apply for the tax credits,” said Sharon Pinkenson, Executive Director, Greater Philadelphia Film Office. “It’s especially gratifying when one of the companies for which we serve as a fiscal sponsor, such as FreshFly, applies and receives support from the PA film tax credit. This is a testament to how the PA State Film Tax Credit program drives production and creates jobs, bringing great economic benefit to our area.”

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are working aggressively to position Pennsylvania as an economic leader. The Governor’s Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in nearly 20 years, maps the Commonwealth’s path forward to strong economic growth and more good-paying jobs. The Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget makes significant investments that are directly tied back to the strategy.

