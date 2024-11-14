SevenLineLabs Operated Miracle Play Club Beta Launch, Whale Club Ranks First in the First Month… Potential to Secure $300K in Club Operating Funds Gains Attention

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Esports tournament platform Miracle Play successfully launched its Club Beta service in September, marking a new era for the creation and operation of Esports clubs. Throughout October, fierce competition among clubs ensued, ultimately naming Whale Club as the first Monthly Top Club, drawing significant attention and recognition within the community. With this achievement, Whale Club has the potential to secure approximately $300K in operational funds, establishing a strong foundation for enhancing club membership benefits and providing differentiated rewards.

Miracle Play is an 'Esports Tournament Platform' built on blockchain technology, designed to facilitate an environment where Esports players can communicate, interact, and enjoy tournaments while competing and collaborating. Breaking away from traditional centralized structures, Miracle Play has created a transparent and fair ecosystem with its club system, enabling users to participate actively and manage clubs independently. This structure not only makes each player an essential part of the platform but also encourages growth through community-driven engagement and accountability.

Additionally, Miracle Play’s club system proposes a vision of maximizing operational efficiency and securing long-term growth by utilizing rewards resources in various ways. These resources can be strategically applied to help club members improve their game-specific expertise and continually motivate player development and skill growth. The system also allows for the creation of club logos, uniforms, and merchandise, reinforcing a sense of identity and belonging among club members and providing a foundation for the club to grow from a team into a recognized brand.

Furthermore, a small-scale rewards system based on individual achievements can boost motivation and camaraderie among club members, fostering a culture of mutual support and encouragement with each shared goal, ultimately strengthening teamwork and unity. This structure, combined with club promotion efforts through streaming, social media, and content creation, significantly increases the potential for long-term value enhancement and membership growth.

Looking ahead, clubs have the potential to expand the Esports ecosystem by discovering and nurturing promising amateur gamers. As the recognition of club brands increases, opportunities open up for sponsorships with industries, allowing clubs to establish revenue models and broaden their growth potential further.

To date, Miracle Play has achieved substantial results with approximately 740,000 cumulative tournament participants, over $320,000 in cumulative prize distributions, and more than 10,000 tournaments hosted. This success has strengthened the platform’s reputation, affirming its value as a global Esports tournament platform. In collaboration with popular IPs, the platform will soon feature a diverse range of games that appeal to broad user groups, from strategy-based collection games and FPS-action blends to immersive battle-based MMORPGs, exhilarating racing games, and intense real-time PvP strategy mobile games.

Additionally, Miracle Play’s club system enables users to freely establish clubs with up to 500 members, allowing club members to participate in various tournament activities and earn substantial prizes in monthly club competitions. The ‘Club Pass’ also allows participation in premium tournaments with prize pools of $400–5,000, as well as Platinum Tournaments with prize pools of $5,001–20,000, facilitating club engagement and promoting growth within the community.

Tournament activities provide clubs with points that are tallied in real-time, with club rankings determined each month based on cumulative CP earned from tournament participation and club competition results. This competitive structure not only fosters user engagement but also encourages club growth, revenue generation, and consistent, spontaneous community interaction.

In particular, Whale Club, which ranked first in October, has unlocked a potential value of approximately $300K over the next five years. From the beginning, Whale Club has rapidly grown in the Miracle Play community through active participation and strong member cohesion, securing the honor of ranking first in its inaugural month. Easy-me, the leader of Whale Club, stated, “Thanks to Miracle Play’s club system, our club members have been able to engage even more actively, and this achievement is the result of our members coming together. We’ll continue to work hard to grow the club and provide our members with an even more enriching experience.” Miracle Play also intends to support highly active clubs each month by providing various incentives to foster ongoing community growth.

Building on this growth, Miracle Play will introduce its Superhost System on November 15, followed by the Ladder (Tier) System in stages. The Superhost System grants select partners, including Esports organizers, game studios, and associations, the authority to independently operate leagues and ranking systems, empowering them to host and manage large-scale leagues and seasonal tournaments.

The Ladder System, operating as a season-based format that resets periodically, assigns players a five-tier ranking based on tournament participation and performance. Each rank offers unique rewards, tournaments, and prize pools, incentivizing active participation in tournaments and providing continuous challenges and rewards tied to rank.

Through updates to the Superhost and Ladder Systems, Miracle Play aims to foster active participation from both partners and users, creating an environment conducive to expanding various game leagues and content offerings, thus establishing a virtuous cycle that encourages onboarding of more game content.

Miracle Play commented, “Our goal is to continually provide an inclusive and user-friendly system with comprehensive content updates, creating a broadened Esports tournament environment. Through the club system, as well as the Superhost and Ladder Systems, we aim to empower both users and partners to grow together, generating revenue opportunities and fostering active engagement on our platform.”

