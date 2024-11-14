7Dxperts introduces DataParQ: Low-Code Solution that Cuts data team Effort down

DataParQ, launched at BigDataLdn'24, is a low-code platform helping organizations achieve 80% of data goals with 20% effort, streamlining data management and insights.

London, UK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataParQ, an innovative low-code data platform, launched at BigDataLdn'24 by 7Dxperts to help organisations accelerate their data maturity. The platform aims to finally provide a single solution to cut across the landscape or capability from ingesting data to your ability to ask questions from your data and everything in between.

DataParQ provides a unified solution for end-to-end data management. Even analysts gain engineering capabilities to implement data projects independently through the platform's intuitive low-code interface.

DataParQ is built on the 80/20 principle, enabling organisations to achieve 80% of their data goals with only 20% of the effort. This powerful acceleration layer incorporates a comprehensive set of features to address every aspect of the data lifecycle:

Ingestion: Seamlessly integrate data from various sources.

Quality: Ensure data accuracy and reliability.

Governance & Lineage: Maintain compliance and traceability.

Orchestration: Automate complex data workflows.

Gen AI & Observability: Leverage AI-driven insights and gain complete visibility

DataParQ supports flexible deployment across cloud platforms like GCP, AWS, Databricks, Snowflake and Azure Synapse.

"Organisations often struggle to scale their data platforms because of the technical barriers and dependency on highly in demand small engineering teams," said Shariq Wagener, Director of Analytics. "With DataParQ we want to break down barriers so analysts can easily exploit data and create production level value without creating technical debt for the data teams."

The platform delivers a full lifecycle for analytics-ready, high quality data with built-in governance. Key features include data integration, monitoring, lineage tracking, transformation and AI-driven insights. DataParQ also enables unified downstream management and integration of master data, quality, and governance.

Key Benefits of DataParQ:

Reduced reliance on technical resources: Low-code capabilities empower data users and analysts to become more self-sufficient.

Improved data quality and governance: Automated data preparation and robust governance features ensure reliable insights.

Faster time-to-value: Streamlined workflows accelerate data readiness and delivery of business-critical insights.

Unified data environment: Centralises data management, lineage, quality, and analytics in one platform.

Scalability for enterprise-wide adoption: DataParQ scales seamlessly to meet the needs of global organizations.

"Managing the data lifecycle across multiple tools creates complexity and slows down analytics," said Karthik Palanisamy "DataParQ brings everything together in one place to accelerate data-driven decision making."

To learn more visit www.dataparq.com.

About 7Dxperts: 7Dxperts helps generate insights by leveraging all types of data from anywhere, building repeatable and streamlined capabilities for our customers to support their continued growth.

7Dxperts has a range of accelerators that shorten the time to value and change the paradigm from what to do with technology to improve outcomes.



