SEDA Experts Expands its Securities Trading and Electronic Execution Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Jeff Zorek joined the firm as Managing Director.

"We are glad to have Jeff join our platform given his diverse experience including in client electronic execution" said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Jeff Zorek is a capital markets expert with a distinguished career incorporating leadership roles in electronic trading and prime services across the globe. Jeff’s experience includes some of the most important recent nascent themes in finance including the integration of client execution with portfolio leverage and the white labeling of Execution, Financing and Custody services to third party financial providers. He has held pivotal roles at leading financial institutions including Lehman Brothers, Nomura International and Goldman Sachs.

Jeff most recently worked at Saxo Bank, a leading Danish online investment and trading bank, where he had a variety of leadership roles in helping develop global financing products. He was also involved in the ongoing development and governance of their white-labelling initiative which allows banks, wealth managers and securities brokers to offer cutting-edge front to back execution, financing and custody to their end clients. He is experienced across client segments, including retail brokerage, institutional services, and B2B2C.

Prior to that, he served as Managing Director at Nomura International in London where he co-led their Prime Finance business and led their Global Quantitative Brokerage teams after operating in a similar role at Barclays Capital in New York. He previously spent 18 years at Lehman Brothers in London and New York as Managing Director and Co-Head of Quantitative Prime Services and Equity Prime Product Management and through that role developed a deep knowledge of the requirements and capabilities of the global quantitative investing community. He also managed their European Equity and Convertible Bond trading businesses. Jeff began his career at Goldman Sachs as Vice President, specializing in equity and convertible bond trading.

He holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School and a BA in Mathematical Economics from Wesleyan University.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Name: Damiano Colnago Email: dcolnago@sedaexperts.com Job Title: Managing Partner

