PetFriendly Launches Mellow Pet Calming Products for Dogs and Cats

OMAHA, NE, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetFriendly is excited to announce the launch of Mellow, a new line of pet calming products developed to support pet wellness both at home and on the go. The Mellow line includes a diffuser and spray, each designed to help cats and dogs manage stress and anxiety in common triggering situations all without having to be charged or plugged in. Pet parents can purchase the products individually (as a one-time purchase or part of a monthly PetFriendly subscription) to create a peaceful environment for both pets and their humans.

Mellow products help alleviate stress, anxiety, and unwanted behaviors caused by stimuli like fireworks, thunderstorms, social situations, or being left alone. Developed and tested by scientists, these pheromone-based products slowly release calming signals that promote bonding and reduce anxiety in both dogs and cats.

The Mellow Diffuser is perfect for calming pets at home using innovative Passive Evaporation Technology (P.E.T.) that releases soothing pheromones without the need for an outlet or electricity. The diffuser covers up to 700 square feet in your home and keeps pets relaxed for up to 30 days. Meanwhile, the Mellow Spray provides on-the-go relief for car rides, vet visits, and other mobile environments where pets may need extra calming support.

“Mellow is the perfect product to help pets experiencing behavioral issues, stress, and anxiety. It mimics pheromones to curb unwanted behaviors and promote bonding.” said Tracy Isenberg of the PetFriendly vet team.

In addition to easing stress, the Mellow products support bonding, especially in multi-pet homes, and help curb behaviors such as marking, chewing, and scratching. For pets suffering from separation anxiety, Mellow offers a proactive approach to managing this challenge, allowing them to relax even during extended periods alone.

Mellow’s unique pheromone formulation reduces aggression and anxiety in pets. By naturally encouraging calmness, Mellow supports a pet’s emotional well-being in various situations, whether it’s adjusting to new environments or navigating routine daily stressors.

“Unfortunately, dog and cat anxiety is not uncommon. Adding Mellow calming products to our assortment means helping so many pet parents bring peace to their furry friends in an easy, stress-free way,” said Aaron Shaddy, CEO and co-founder of PetFriendly.

Pet parents can learn more about Mellow and purchase the Mellow Diffuser, Mellow Spray, or the full Mellow Out Pet Calming Kit on the PetFriendly website.

Contact: Kate Makowski

Contact Email: media@petfriendlybox.com

About: PetFriendly is a subscription-first pet wellness company that prides itself on simplifying and personalizing pet care. Founded in 2018, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of customers as part of its mission to keep pets healthy and their humans happy.

PetFriendly offers safe, effective, and vet-quality pet care products for dogs and cats, including flea and tick protection, heartworm prevention, supplements, and dental care. To learn more about PetFriendly, visit their website at petfriendlybox.com.

PetFriendly Omaha NE United States

