Golden Grail Beverages Corp. (OTC: GOGY) Retains SmallCapVoice.com Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY – hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), announces today it has retained Austin, Texas-based SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”). SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is an investor relations and communications firm focused on emerging growth companies. The Company and SCV will be creating several different initiatives aimed at increasing corporate exposure to new investors, as well as current shareholders, customers and others.

Stuart Smith, CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc., commented, "Golden Grail Beverages has made key strategic moves over the past few months by lowering its authorized shares from 5,000,000,000 shares to 500,000,000 shares and outlining its new acquisition strategy. As they enter this new phase of their corporate life cycle, SmallCapVoice will be working in lockstep with the Company to keep shareholders and interested parties informed on their progress."

"We are pleased to engage SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. for investor relations and corporate communications. Our goal has always been to be transparent and clearly communicate our goals and our objectives to our shareholders. We will work closely with SmallCapVoice to enhance our social media presence, create new methods of attracting investors and look forward to leveraging their experience and expertise as we continue to grow," stated Mr. Scott Lomu, CEO of Golden Grail Beverages.

Lomu continued, "We plan on growing our current business operations in the water and drink industry. We are proud of the brands we have built and look forward to expanding each of these exciting brands. In the interim, the Company will take a proactive role in acquiring profitable transactions that are accretive to building our shareholder value. We have already identified several potential transactions that are being vetted and expect to announce several initial transactions in early 2025. These transactions will be either to build a profitable long-term position in a specific industry or for quick resale for an immediate profit."

About Golden Grail Beverages

Golden Grail Beverages is a rapidly expanding company dedicated to acquiring, innovating, and scaling a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers. For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Investor/Media Contact:

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

SSmith@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: Golden Grail Beverages

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.