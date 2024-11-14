SoldierStrong to Support Veterans with Novel Immersive Healthcare Technology

SoldierStrong to support the physical rehabilitation of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and Veterans with virtual reality technology thanks to generous technology donation

SoldierStrong has donated more than $7 million to-date in revolutionary medical technologies to individual veterans and Veterans Affairs Medical Centers

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit committed to donating revolutionary medical technology to assist injured veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service, announced a donation of more than $900,000 in technology received from a generous donor. The donation will support U.S. military veterans and active military service members with the use of immersive technology to aid their physical rehabilitation.

In total, SoldierStrong will be able to deliver the donated technology designed for physical rehabilitation to 75 military and veteran rehabilitation centers across the U.S. This is just one effort by SoldierStrong to provide revolutionary medical technologies to ensure injured veterans and active service members lead full lives. The anonymous donor’s contribution brings SoldierStrong’s state-of-the-art medical device donations to Veterans Affairs medical centers and individual veterans to more than $7 million. These devices include wearable robotic exoskeletons, known as a “SoldierSuit,” used to help paralyzed and injured veterans stand and walk again and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS).

“Virtual reality has dramatically transformed healthcare - and will only continue to do so. Besides providing an additional tool in the VA’s toolbelt, VR has proven to engage and motivate patients, especially post-9/11 veterans who grew up during the rise in popularity of virtual gaming, in ways that traditional treatment methods do not,” said Dr. Chris Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong. “SoldierStrong is inspired by our donor’s support of our nation’s veterans and commitment to ensuring that they have access to the medical technology they need and deserve.”

In a 2023 interview with U.S. Medicine, a publication for healthcare professionals in the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mark Havran, DPT, a national physical therapy executive for the VA and chief of Extended Care and Rehabilitation at the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System in Des Moines, said, “The technology is visionary. We foresee this will allow an extension of our clinics and education tools beyond brick and mortar. The patient, the caregiver and the interdisciplinary team will be able to improve access, functional outcomes, and [there will be] fewer downstream costs while having a mix of services available.”

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong assists U.S. military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women move in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards support of veterans so that they can better transition to and thrive in civilian life. Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/ .

