TurboTenant and ADPI Help Veterans Build Lasting Wealth

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboTenant , the leading rental management software, and Active Duty Passive Income (ADPI), the premiere military real estate investing education community, today announced their strategic partnership to support veterans in achieving financial freedom through real estate investment.

According to data from the 2021 National Center of Veterans Analysis and Statistics, only 3.55 million veterans have a VA loan; 82% of eligible veterans aren’t using this one-of-a-kind benefit. Military homebuyers who leverage their VA loan for a primary residence have options to build rental income, from house hacking to making their primary residence a rental property after moving out.

ADPI is committed to increasing VA loan usage and property ownership in the military and veteran community while minimizing the roadblocks associated with investing in real estate through its coaching programs, courses, and active community.

“You’re going to take the uniform off someday. If you think ahead and start investing in real estate, you’ll be able to generate a stream of income to support you and your family,” said Markian Sich, CEO of ADPI.

ADPI teaches military personnel how to purchase multifamily properties to generate rental income, offset mortgage payments, and benefit from rental appreciation over time. Given ADPI’s dedication to education, TurboTenant was eager to lend its support.

“TurboTenant’s goal is to empower investors with comprehensive tools to start, maintain, and grow a thriving rental property management business,” said Harrison Stevens, TurboTenant’s VP of Marketing. “We’re honored to partner with ADPI and serve those who have served the United States. With our platform, it’s easier than ever to manage rentals from anywhere - even when you’re halfway across the world defending our country.”

This novel partnership grants ADPI members access to TurboTenant Premium subscription at a 25% discount, giving them the confidence to invest in rentals sans worrying about finding a great tenant, collecting rent, or wasting time with other aspects of property management that can feel overwhelming without the right landlord software.

