Versaterm Extends Its Victim Notification Capabilities to Prosecutor Offices, Unveils New Name

Versaterm expands victim notification capabilities to prosecutor offices with Versaterm CommunityConnect for Prosecutors

The solution integrates with existing case management systems and allows customization for prosecutors’ needs

Victims can stay informed throughout the legal process with text message updates and provide feedback through mobile-friendly surveys



OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm, a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today a new name for its popular community engagement solution to better align with its ecosystem of public safety solutions. Additionally, the company revealed that the application is now available to prosecutor offices for assisting with victim-centered outreach. Formerly Versaterm SPIDR Tech, Versaterm CommunityConnect was initially designed by law enforcement for law enforcement agencies. This new offering, Versaterm CommunityConnect for Prosecutors, offers them another way to maintain communications with victims, witnesses and others involved in judicial cases without adding to staff’s workloads.

CommunityConnect keeps victims informed through automated text and email updates, providing real-time status, delays, case progress and court proceeding notifications, while gathering feedback through mobile-friendly surveys. This expansion extends victim notification capabilities from law enforcement to district attorneys, state attorneys and other prosecutors.

Now, these public safety agencies can streamline communication efforts by providing crime victims with automated case notifications, including court hearing dates and status updates. CommunityConnect for Prosecutors is designed to keep victims from feeling isolated or ignored and increases regular prosecutor communications. Victims will continue to receive notifications after law enforcement transfers the case to the attorneys’ office when a court case is filed and arraigned and when hearings and sentencing dates are updated. The portal feature allows victims to easily track their case statuses on demand as well.

CommunityConnect for Prosecutors seamlessly integrates with an agency’s current case management system (CMS) and can be tailored to match specific agency requirements and workflows without increasing staff workloads.

By delivering information through preferred communication channels like text messaging, victims can stay informed and empowered throughout the judicial process. CommunityConnect for Prosecutors’ mobile-friendly surveys gather valuable feedback to support performance analysis, drive improvements and advance the office's mission of enhancing victim services.

“While community expectations for public safety and judicial services rise, our ecosystem bridges the gap by keeping victims informed from call to closure,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer, Versaterm. “This extension of CommunityConnect reflects our ongoing dedication to providing victims with a continuum of care. This solution also supports agencies’ commitment to uphold the rights of crime victims, ensure a smooth judicial process and foster more just outcomes.”

