CenTrak Appoints Steffi Thorlichen as Chief Customer Experience Officer to Enhance Healthcare Client Outcomes

CenTrak establishes dedicated CXO role to reinforce its ongoing commitment to customer experience and amplify end-user voices at the executive level

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenTrak, the leader in Real-Time Location System (RTLS) solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Steffi Thorlichen as the company’s chief customer experience officer (CXO). With 25 years of expertise in global customer management, digital transformation, and workforce optimization, Steffi is a highly accomplished customer experience (CX) executive known for driving initiatives that significantly enhance customer satisfaction at every touchpoint. She brings direct field knowledge to the role, as a former bedside nurse and mechanical engineer, in addition to her CX expertise.

In her new role, Steffi will oversee critical service functions such as implementation operations, education and training, clinical consulting, customer support, and client success, ensuring a comprehensive and seamless customer experience. “I’m thrilled to join a company that values customer voices and prioritizes their experiences as CenTrak has done for close to two decades,” said Steffi Thorlichen, CXO at CenTrak. “By understanding the needs of our healthcare clients, we can continue to meaningfully align the delivery of our products and services to help enhance their delivery of care.”

Steffi is recognized for her exceptional leadership in building high-performance teams, with a proven track record of establishing a customer-centric culture through clear ownership and accountability within the customer experience organization. Her leadership at companies like Bentley Systems, Infobip, CWT, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise has resulted in transformative customer experiences by implementing innovative, efficient, and data-driven solutions.

“At CenTrak, our commitment to our customers is fundamental to our mission, as we actively listen to their feedback to shape our products and drive better outcomes for patients around the world,” highlighted Andrew Robinson, CEO of CenTrak. “To further incorporate these vital perspectives, we have invested in a dedicated and expanded seat at our executive leadership table to enhance our CX capacity and ensure that diverse customer voices are consistently represented throughout every aspect of our business. This reflects our unwavering focus on delivering the innovative solutions and services that our customers and their patients truly deserve.”

As CenTrak’s CXO, Steffi will lead the enhancement of a dynamic Customer Experience team. With a strong focus on optimizing RTLS implementations and usage, Steffi will ensure seamless end-user experiences and drive substantial ROI, all while keeping customer needs at the heart of the organization.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough and the 2024 Company of the Year in global healthcare RTLS by Frost & Sullivan. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

Contact: Heather Fretz, hfretz@bnoinc.com

