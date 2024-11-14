Virewirx Unveils Next-Gen VX60 Wireless Solution to Supercharge Data Transmission at the Edge

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virewirx , a leading innovator in 60GHz wireless networking technology, today announced the launch of its VX60 product - a cutting-edge wireless solution designed to maximize ultra-high-speed data transfer and processing.

VX60 leverages Virewirx's patented optimizations for high mobility and mission-critical use cases, delivering multi-gigabit data rates via the 60GHz band without interfering with nearby Wi-Fi or cellular networks. This makes it the only wireless solution for industries generating massive amounts of data from edge devices, including:

Theme parks and entertainment venues streaming high-definition video, AR/VR content, and user interaction data

Autonomous vehicles transferring sensor readings, detailed maps, and critical software updates

Manufacturing and industrial facilities monitoring equipment telemetry and operational logs

Smart cities managing infrastructure monitoring, surveillance footage, and environmental data

Hospitals and healthcare networks sharing medical imaging, patient records, and remote diagnostic information



"VX60 represents a major leap forward in our ability to seamlessly manage and extract more data generated at the extreme edge of the network," said Jason Fiber, CEO of Virewirx. "AI-driven business intelligence, predictive analytics, and digital twin technologies are very data-intensive. High-resolution multimedia can weigh down traditional networks. But by mobilizing up to 1,000x more data than Wi-Fi and 5G, we're empowering our customers to unlock valuable insights and drive innovation across a variety of sectors."

Key benefits of VX60 include:

Ultra-high throughput; up to 2 Gbps per device

Scalable, interference-free performance

Robust mobility and resilience to obstructions

Seamless integration with existing infrastructure

This powerful combination of capabilities has already drawn the attention of industry leaders like The Rabbit Hole VR , a pioneering VR systems integrator. The Rabbit Hole VR will offer Virewirx’s VX60 solution to its location-based entertainment (LBE) clients, enabling seamless, high-quality VR setups that provide an immersive experience for their guests.

"As the market shifts toward large-scale, high-throughput VR experiences that offer guests the freedom to explore expansive, physical spaces, it is critical to have a reliable, high-performance wireless infrastructure in place," said Mitchell Poythress, owner of The Rabbit Hole VR. "Virewirx has demonstrated their ability to deliver the connectivity needed to support immersive VR experiences at entertainment venues and we're excited to bring this solution to our clients."

For more information about Virewirx and the VX60 solution, please visit www.virewirx.com .

About Virewirx

Founded in 2018 by former Qualcomm CEO Paul E. Jacobs, Virewirx combines advanced wireless and multimedia technology to enable seamless, secure ultra-high-speed connectivity for industries ranging from entertainment to defense.

About The Rabbit Hole VR

The Rabbit Hole VR is a leading VR systems integrator specializing in location-based entertainment. Offering both turnkey VR attractions and customizable, a la carte solutions, The Rabbit Hole VR meets the diverse needs of family entertainment centers, arcades, and event venues to deliver immersive experiences that enhance guest engagement and support operational success. Visit www.therabbitholevr.com to learn more about The Rabbit Hole VR's comprehensive and modular VR services.

