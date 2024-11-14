Insect Feed Market Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 24.5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Insect Feed Market Size was valued at $261.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2031.Demand for insect feed is highly dependent on demand patterns for protein-rich food, particularly meat and meat products. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing increase in demand for these additives, owing to rise in awareness toward protein-rich diet.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15172 Insect offers high-quality protein, amino acids, and vitamins for livestock as well as pet food. Insect based diet for livestock can potentially replace soymeal in their diet. The nutritious quality of fly larvae, meal worms, silkworm, locusts, among others are used in the diets of pigs, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants. These insects offer 42%-63% higher protein content compared to traditional resources such as soymeal and fishmeal. Also, the palatability of insect feeds is higher and can replace 25 to 100% of soymeal and fishmeal depending on the animal for which it is being used.The increasing Insect Feed Market Demand for poultry products from the food service industry majorly drives the Insect Feed Market Growth. Improvements in breeding techniques for the development of environmentally low-impacting livestock, further contribute toward market growth. A healthy gut reflects the sufficient amount of protein is being consumed by the animal. Protein is required for healthy metabolism as well. Protein deficiency reduces productivity among animals. Thus, through the consumption of insect feed protein deficiency can be overcome. This factor will fuel the growth of the insect feed market during the forecast period. Moreover, the identification of insects as a more sustainable source of proteins than traditional sources will further contribute toward the market growth and is likely to bring myraid Insect Feed Market Opportunity.Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insect-feed-market/purchase-options The global insect feed market is segmented into product type, end user, end use, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into meal worms, fly larvae, silkworm, cicadas, and others. By end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. Depending on end use, it is segregated into pet food, aquaculture, and livestock. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).The players operating in the insect feed industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in Insect Feed Market Analysis are AgriProtein Holdings Ltd, Buhler AG, Protix, Enterra Feed, entofood, enviroflight, Nasekomo, InnovaFEED, Hexafly, Coppens, DeliBugs, Kreca Ento-Feed BV, Ynsect, Nusect, Protenga, Beta Hatch, and Entobel.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15172 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

