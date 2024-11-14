Aeroflow Health Applauds Expanded Breast Pump Coverage Policy in Wisconsin Following Years of Lobbying Through its Partnership with MAMES WI

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today celebrated ForwardHealth Wisconsin’s newly announced Expanded Breast Pump Coverage Policy enabling WI Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care’s over one million subscribers with increased access to vital services such as breast pumps which will result in higher levels of patient satisfaction and overall care.

The revised policy now includes coverage for any members who intend to breastfeed may receive a breast pump if they:

Are in the third trimester of pregnancy or have given birth

Indicated they intend to feed or are currently feeding their infant human milk

Are capable of being trained to use the breast pump, as indicated by the provider



The new policy is a result of several years of collaborative lobbying efforts between MAMES, DME/HME providers including Aeroflow Health, and policy makers who critically understand the importance of access to breast pumps prior to childbirth. By enabling breast pumps to be included in hospital bags before delivery, the policy provides additional time for education and familiarity with the device. This positions moms, families and newborns for a more successful breastfeeding journey, improving mental and physical health that is often so taxed following childbirth.

“Aeroflow applauds MAMES’ WI Insurance Committee and WI Medicaid for broadening access to such a critical product, directly addressing a barrier that often disproportionately impacts those who need it most,” said Ryan Bullock, CSO at Aeroflow Health. “Breast pumps are often categorized as a DME benefit, meaning they are required to meet a qualification of being a medical necessity, which pregnancy is surprisingly and unfortunately not included in. Through its policy update, the vulnerable population of WI Medicaid members that previously lacked access to such products, are now well positioned to receive them prior to childbirth. Aeroflow remains committed to this vision in Wisconsin as well as the rest of the country.”

This new development comes after years of advocacy with the Wisconsin Division of Medicaid Services (DMS) to improve breast pump policy, with the first meeting dating back to 2021.

