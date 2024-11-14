ControlUp DEX Platform Now Supports Google ChromeOS for Multiple Use Cases

ControlUp releases new support for ChromeOS in both its virtual desktop and physical endpoint offerings, allowing ChromeOS visibility when being used either as the primary workspace or as a client to access VDI and DaaS

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced comprehensive and unique support for Google ChromeOS, delivering detailed insights into the performance of ChromeOS devices running SaaS applications and ChromeOS when being used as a client to virtualized desktop environments. ControlUp now provides the robust real-time analytics and automated remediation that enterprise IT teams need to support the high-performance and productive use of Chromebooks by their digital workforces.

“Four years after the rapid adoption of new desktop hardware for work-from-home needs driven by Covid 19, many enterprises are now entering a new desktop hardware refresh cycle, but the cost of replacing large estates of laptops is significant,” said Guy Weintraub, Vice President of Product, ControlUp. “Chromebooks are increasingly considered a more cost-effective option for digital workers that rely largely on SaaS-based applications. However, the lack of access to DEX solutions that optimize the employee experience on these ChromeOS-powered devices has been a barrier to adoption. ControlUp is addressing that with new comprehensive DEX platform support that can monitor, analyze, and remediate key metrics critical to delivering a superior Chromebook experience.”

The ControlUp DEX platform now supports ChromeOS, as well as ChromeOS connecting to Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (CAVD), providing the visibility enterprise IT needs into key metrics including CPU load, Wi-Fi signal strength, packet loss and end-to-end latency. This ensures that any employee experience issues on a Google Chromebook can be quickly detected and addressed, regardless of location. Additionally, with the ControlUp ChromeOS DEX browser plugin, organizations can maintain high performance and reliability for ChromeOS devices, running any application, anywhere.

“ChromeOS is designed to deliver secure, fast, and scalable computing for businesses, and now with the ControlUp’s DEX platform, IT teams have the enhanced visibility they need to more efficiently manage employee experiences on ChromeOS devices,” said Naveen Viswanatha, Director, Product Management, ChromeOS. “By offering real-time insights into device performance and user experience, ControlUp is addressing a key need for enterprise IT, enabling them to confidently adopt Chromebooks as a primary device. This support will help drive continued ChromeOS adoption in the enterprise, delivering greater productivity and cost-efficiency for digital workforces everywhere.”

The ControlUp platform, with new support for Google ChromeOS-powered devices, will be available later this month. For more information on the ControlUp DEX platform visit https://www.controlup.com/platform or start a free trial here.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com

Press Contacts:

ControlUp PR

media@controlup.com

