The Open Source Initiative and the Eclipse Foundation to Collaborate on Shaping Open Source AI (OSAI) Public Policy

New partnership aims to inform policymakers on the implications of open source AI models for the European and global community

BRUSSELS and WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, and the Open Source Initiative (OSI), the global non-profit educating about and advocating for the benefits of open source and steward of the Open Source Definition, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on promoting the interest of the open source community in the implementation of regulatory initiatives on Open Source Artificial Intelligence (OSAI). This agreement underscores the two organisations’ shared commitment to ensuring that emerging AI regulations align with widely recognised OSI open source definitions and open source values and principles.

“AI is arguably the most transformative technology of our generation,” said Stefano Maffulli, executive director, Open Source Initiative. "The challenge now is to craft policies that not only foster growth of AI but ensure that Open Source AI thrives within this evolving landscape. Partnering with the Eclipse Foundation and its expertise, with its experience in European open source development and regulatory compliance, is important to shape the future of Open Source AI."

“For decades, OSI has been the ‘gold standard’ the open source community has turned to for building consensus around important issues,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “As AI reshapes industries and societies, there is no more pressing issue for the open source community than the regulatory recognition of open source AI systems. Our combined expertise – OSI’s global leadership in open standards and open source licences and our extensive work with open source regulatory compliance – makes this partnership a powerful advocate for the design and implementation of sound AI policies worldwide.”

Addressing the Global Challenges of AI Regulation

With AI regulation on the horizon in multiple regions, including the EU, both organisations recognise the urgency of helping policymakers understand the unique challenges and opportunities of OSAI technologies. The rapid evolution of AI technologies, together with new, upcoming complex regulatory landscapes, demand clear, consistent, and aligned guidance rooted in open source principles.

Through this partnership, the Eclipse Foundation and OSI will endeavour to bring clarity in language and terms that industry, community, civil society, and policymakers can rely upon as public policy is drafted and enforced. The organisations will collaborate by leveraging their respective public platforms and events to raise awareness and advocate on the topic. Additionally, they will work together on joint publications, presentations, and other promotional activities, while also assisting one another in educating government officials on policy considerations for OSAI and General Purpose AI (GPAI). Through this partnership, they aim to provide clear, consistent guidance that aligns with open source principles.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The MoU outlines several areas of cooperation, including:

Information Exchange: OSI and the Eclipse Foundation will share relevant insights and information related to public policy-making and regulatory activities on artificial intelligence.

OSI and the Eclipse Foundation will share relevant insights and information related to public policy-making and regulatory activities on artificial intelligence. Representation to Policymakers : OSI and the Eclipse Foundation will cooperate in representing the principles and values of open source licences to policymakers and civil society organisations.

: OSI and the Eclipse Foundation will cooperate in representing the principles and values of open source licences to policymakers and civil society organisations. Promotion of Open Source Principles: Joint efforts will be made to raise awareness of the role of open source in AI, emphasising how it can foster innovation while mitigating risks.



A Partnership for the Future

As AI continues to revolutionise industries worldwide, the need for thoughtful, balanced regulation is critical. The OSI and Eclipse Foundation are committed to providing the open source community, industry leaders, and policymakers with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate this rapidly evolving field.

This MoU marks the very beginning of a long-term collaboration, with joint initiatives and activities to be announced throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 385 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

About the Open Source Initiative

Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) is a non-profit corporation with global scope formed to educate about and advocate for the benefits of Open Source and to build bridges among different constituencies in the Open Source community. It is the steward of the Open Source Definition, setting the foundation for the global Open Source ecosystem. Join and support the OSI mission today at https://opensource.org/join .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

