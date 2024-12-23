Call for Submissions for Deported or Abused Adoptees: Global Adoption Survey Reveals Why Adoption Violates Human Rights

Adoption: What You Should Know is divided into four short, easy-to-read sections. Available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GVCCR5T and online booksellers What adoptees are saying: "I was given a pile of lies." Adoption: What You Should Know at online booksellers and https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GVCCR5T Adoption and Religion Should NOT Mix "Only in Adoption" Survey Results https://www.adoptionhistory.org/

"Adoption: What You Should Know" and "Only in Adoption" survey results find abuse reported by adoptees worldwide in adoptive homes as early as the 1950s.

For decades, the pro-adoption lobby and multi-billion dollar industry have claimed God is on their side to justify advertising children as orphans. But God is on the side of the adoptees and families.” — Rev. Janine Vance, Ph.D. "Adoption: What You Should Know

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoption Truth & Transparency Worldwide Information Network (AT TWIN): Of, by, and for the people most impacted by adoption reveal insights into the adoption business that adoption agencies, pioneers, and profiteers won't share.

AT TWIN, a 501(c)(3) charity, offers educational materials on the crisis of adoption trafficking, citing the devastating findings of its “Only in Adoption” survey, which confirms the lifelong devastating aftermath of adoption. Last year, a special request made by Korean Adoptees Worldwide, drafted by Executive Director of Against Child Trafficking, Arun Dohle, was sent to the Korean Government to finally halt overseas adoption 70 years after the war ended, gaining the support of 90+ adoptee-led organizations initiated by Jeanette Yamamoto, AT TWIN Board President.

"Only in Adoption" survey findings and an examination into Harry Holt's footsteps as early as 1955, curated by Rev. Janine Vance of AdoptionHistory.org, challenge long-held advertisements by industry experts. The landmark surveys "of, by and for the people most impacted by adoption" highlight the permanent deprivation experienced by adopted people, their biological families, and parents of adoption-loss, coupled with investigative findings and profits underpinning the multibillion-dollar adoption industry.

Key takeaways from the examination into adoption reveal that costs per adoption can reach more than $60,000 per child --some adoption fees are hidden under the veneer of charity and service, are nonrefundable and driven by an industry profiting at the expense of the family unit, what Janine Myung Ja, curator of "Adoptionland: From Orphans to Activists" and "Adoption: What You Should Know," refers to as “inherent and natural, God-given human rights of every single member of one’s own biological family--not only during childhood but adulthood and into the adoptee’s elder years. A truth ignored by fallible adoption laws.”

Last month, in October 2024, the Associated Press Uncovered Widespread Adoption Fraud. Findings from investigative reporter Kim Tong-Hyung revealed troubling details about adoption fraud and the role of governments and agencies in perpetuating these unethical practices in a recent expose of articles, and Frontline PBS posted the documentary "South Korea's Adoption Reckoning" on YouTube. These revelations resonate with dozens of adoptees worldwide -- not just Korean adoptees -- who are now questioning the circumstances of their adoptions.

The Vance twins say of their engagement with the adult adoptee diaspora: "Many adoptees all over the world and throughout history have wondered if their past was constructed by lies."

The "Only in Adoption" findings and an examination into Holt's 1955 Overseas Adoption Program point out the following "additional burdens" caused by adoption. According to Vance's report, an abuse of power over the vulnerable, false advertising, and a demand-driven market are only a few problems out of a list of hundreds of grievances and red flags.

The “Savior Complex” has a prevalent role in adoption history, according to Janine, curator at AdoptionHistory.org. The “Only in Adoption” survey results and the examination into the early profiteers of overseas adoption shed light on a psychological disorder known as the “savior complex,” prevalent among early pioneers of overseas adoption. Rooted in misguided altruism, this mentality has fueled a system that prioritizes customers of adoption agencies (known as the “demand” side of the child market) desires over the protection of local and global families and human rights.

The "Only in Adoption" findings reveal that adoption cannot be deemed a solution to “child protection” but rather permanently separates children from "every single member of their biological family, not only while child, but for the adopted person's adult life, into their elder years, and deprives the children of adoptees from their ancestral rights."

According to Jeanette Yamamoto, Board President of AT TWIN. "Adoption should no longer be a self-regulated market in children." AT TWIN is the largest adoptee-led forum monitoring the adoption industry, dedicated to protecting families from child exploitation and raising awareness about the human rights violations inherent in adoption practices.

Child rights experts, such as Roelie Post and Arun Dohle of Against Child Trafficking, have long monitored the adoption industry, exposing its self-regulated nature and lack of accountability while fighting for justice for many of the industry's victims.

AT TWIN and allies strongly recommend the end of overseas adoption due to human rights violations, countless unresolved cases, and the exploitation of adopted children long after adulthood, impacting families for generations. "Real child protection should no longer permit permanent separation of children from their families," Vance says about what adoptees call a legalized child market, "but align with human rights treaties and agreements that have not been infiltrated by the adoption-lobby, special-interest groups, and stakeholders making up the demand side of a multi-billion dollar industry."

To learn why a growing number of adopted people no longer approve of overseas adoption -- or adoption in general -- a new collection of stories will be launched in 2025, much like "Adoptionland: From Orphans to Activists," depicting overseas adoption "of, by and for" the people most impacted" from every continent. To recognize signs of orphan fever or savior complex, "Adoption: What You Should Know" is now available on audio, providing insight into how the Catholic Church spearheaded the industry as early as 1618. These books "of, by, and for the people most impacted by adoption" serve as recommended reading for anyone interested in protecting local and global families from the crisis of child trafficking. Deported and abused adopted people are invited to introduce themselves or share their experiences among peers -- "adoptees" who have been there. In the effort to protect local and global families from the crisis of adoption trafficking, Janine Vance and colleagues are in the development of adoption trafficking educational materials rooted in the "inherent and natural God-given rights to biological family."

FRONTLINE and The AP examine fraud and abuse allegations in intercountry adoptions. Articles on other nations can be found at https://adoptionland.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.