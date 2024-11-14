Digital Printing Market to Reach New Heights by 2028: Trends and Opportunities Ahead

Digital Printing Market Growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, Global Digital Printing Market Type, Ink Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global digital printing market size was valued at $25.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11112 Digital printing is a process of printing from an electronic file. Digital printing is an alternative printing method to traditional printing; thus, eliminates unnecessary steps of traditional printing methods such as printing plates, color proofs, and more. However, digital printing has a higher cost per page than the offset printing method but reduces the cost by producing several thousand larger print-on sheets at a lower rate. Moreover, commercial printing is witnessing provisional and fundamental changes, as the immediate shift from offset printing to digital printing methods, owing to the demand for low-cost printing methods.The rapid adoption of digital printing systems in food & beverage and textile industries, penetration of IoT and digital image technologies, and surge in demand for sustainable printing techniques influence the market growth. However, the high initial cost of digital printing devices in developing countries hampers early adoption. Further, an increase in the use of digital dyeing and printing technology in the automotive and consumer electronic industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global digital printing industry during the forecast period.The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global digital printing industry. Delays caused for construction projects due to partial or complete lockdowns in various regions of the world have significantly reduced the demand for digital printing during the pandemic. However, it has created more demand from residential end users, owing to work-from-home policies implemented by governments of several countries. Hence, the residential sector is expected to witness prominent growth post-pandemic for digital printing systems.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11112 The inkjet segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019. The surge in internet penetration fuels the growth of the inkjet printer’s segment; thereby, enhancing the global digital printing market growth . By region, the digital printing market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption of inkjet and laser printer appliances in residential, commercial, automotive, and textile sectors is expected to propel the digital printing industry in this region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are significant contributors to the commercial and advertising printing market. Hence, expected to boost the growth of the digital printing market in the Asia-Pacific region.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- The inkjet segment is expected to secure a leading position during the forecast period.- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 50.0% of the digital printing market share in 2019.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America digital printing market, accounting for more than 60.0% share in 2019.The key players profiled in the report include Canon, Inc., DIC Corporation, Epson Co. Ltd, Hewlett-Packard, Konica Minolta, Ricoh Co., Ltd, Sakata INX Co. Ltd, Toshiba, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., and Xerox Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the global digital printing market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11112 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

