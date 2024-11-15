5G Base Station Market to Reach USD 340.3 Bn by 2032, Rising Demand for High-Speed, Low-Latency Connectivity Solutions

The 5G base station market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the escalating demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the 5G base station market was valued at USD 31.7 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 340.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2024 to 2032.The 5G base station market is witnessing a high pace of growth due to rising demand for high -speed internet and the need for strong connectivity. With the growing demand for IoT devices, cloud computing, and machine-to-machine communication, the need for better network architecture is increasing and 5G is at the heart of it. Healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing — all industries that are moving quickly down the path of digital transformation, and all the more applications that want 5G infrastructure to underpin them. As a result, countries and organizations worldwide are beginning to heavily invest in 5G technology. The U.S. and China lead in rolling out large-scale 5G.deployments along with South Korea and Japan. By Core NetworkIn 2023, the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) segment led the 5G core network market, fueled by the growing demand for enhanced flexibility and efficient network management in 5G systems. The National Institute of Standards and Technology reports that organizations implementing SDN can cut operational costs by roughly 30%, all while boosting network performance. This cost-saving advantage makes SDN an attractive choice for telecom companies looking to optimize network functions without increasing expenses.The Network Function Virtualization (NFV) segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth from 2024 to 2032. This is due to the increasing need for adaptable and scalable network architectures capable of handling escalating data traffic. NFV solutions empower telecom operators to efficiently deploy and manage network functions, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing capital expenditures. Government support, including grants and subsidies aimed at advancing telecommunication infrastructure, is expected to further drive the growth of both SDN and NFV technologies in the coming years.By TypeSmall CellsFemto CellsPico CellsMicro CellsMacro CellsBy Operational FrequencySub 6 GHAbove 6 GHzBy Network Architecture5G Standalone5G non-standaloneBy ComponentHardwareRadio Remote Unit (RRU)Baseband Processing Unit (BPU)MIMOOthersServicesBy Core NetworkSoftware Defined NetworkingNetwork Function VirtualizationBy End Use FrequencyCommercialResidentialIndustrialGovernmentOthers China was the standout, accounting for more than 60% of the global 5G base station installations. This expansion was driven by the aggressive efforts of state-backed telecom giants such as China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, along with government-led initiatives. By the end of 2023, China had built over 2.9 million 5G base stations, marking a 32% year-over-year growth, reinforcing its leadership in the region. The region’s focus on smart cities, IoT, and industrial automation is expected to sustain APAC’s leading position in the 5G base station market in the coming years.North America also captured a significant portion of the market, supported by robust investments from telecom providers and a favorable regulatory framework introduced by the U.S. government. The Federal Communications Commission’s “5G Fast Plan” has played a vital role in accelerating the deployment of 5G infrastructure and facilitating competitive access to 5G spectrum. Major telecom companies such as Verizon and AT&T have expanded 5G coverage in both urban and rural areas. Furthermore, the increasing demand for smart cities and connected vehicles has contributed to North America's growth in the 5G base station market. With ongoing governmental support for broadband expansion and digital innovation, North America is positioned to maintain a strong presence in the global 5G base station market.Recent DevelopmentsMarch 2024: Samsung and Nokia formed a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deploy 5G base station technologies across the Asia-Pacific region, leveraging both companies' expertise to enhance 5G network capacity and efficiency​ 