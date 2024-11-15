Rising Awareness of Gluten-Free Foods: A Key Driver Shaping the Grain Products Market in 2024

The Business Research Company

Grain Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The grain products market size has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $368.71 billion in 2023 to $393.84 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The historical growth can be linked to factors such as population increase and urbanization, shifts in consumer lifestyles, government support and agricultural policies, culinary trends and ethnic food preferences, as well as global trade and supply chain dynamics.

How Much Will the Global Grain Products Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The grain products market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $503.37 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The expected growth during this period can be linked to factors such as health and wellness awareness, sustainable practices, the rise of plant-based and alternative proteins, the popularity of ancient grains and heritage varieties, as well as dietary diversity and the inclusion of multigrains. Key trends to watch for in the forecast period include the emergence of innovative grain snacks, advancements in processing technologies, the expansion of e-commerce and online retail, improvements in packaging and portability, and the development of diverse flour blends.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Grain Products Market?

The increasing awareness of gluten-free food is projected to drive the growth of the grain products market. Gluten is a protein composite present in specific grains, mainly wheat, barley, and rye, along with their derivatives and hybrid grains like triticale. For individuals with certain conditions, such as celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), and wheat allergies, gluten can pose health risks. This rising awareness of gluten-free options has resulted in a broader gluten-free consumer base, encouraging manufacturers to create a variety of gluten-free grain products.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Grain Products Market?

Major companies operating in the grain products market report are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Wilmar International Ltd., Bunge Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Olam International, CJ Corp., United Natural Foods Inc., CJ Cheiljedang Corp., The Mosaic Company, General Mills Inc.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Grain Products Market Size?

Leading companies in the grain products market are creating functional flours that offer enhanced health benefits to secure a competitive advantage. Functional flours are types of flour that have been specially processed or modified to provide unique functional properties in food products. These flours help improve the quality, nutritional content, and shelf life of food items while catering to specific formulation needs and consumer preferences.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Grain Products Market?

1) By Type: Flour, Rice And Malt, Other Grain Products

2) By Price Range: Premium, Mid, Low

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Highlights: Asia-Pacific’s Leading Grain Products Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the grain products market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the grain products market. The regions covered in the grain products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Grain Products Market Overview?

Grain products are produced through a milling process where grains are cleaned, crushed, and ground into smaller pieces for food preparation. The primary types are flour, rice, malt, and other grain varieties. Flour is made from grinding legumes, nuts, or other grains into powder. The main distribution channels for grain products consist of supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce platforms, and other retail avenues.

