Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market To Reach $715.85 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 7.5%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market has experienced strong growth in recent years, expanding from $493.66 billion in 2023 to $535.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to established horticultural practices, advancements in seed and plant breeding, effective pest and disease control, and land availability.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is projected to continue its strong growth over the next few years, reaching $715.85 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This anticipated growth can be linked to sustainable practices, expansion in e-commerce and direct sales, advancements in smart greenhouses, vertical farming, and improvements in transportation infrastructure. Key trends for the forecast period include urban gardening and balcony farming, adoption of smart greenhouse technologies, digitalization of nursery operations, biotechnology in plant breeding, and the development of disease-resistant plant varieties.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Information with a Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=1996&type=smp

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market?

Rising health concerns related to chemical poisoning are anticipated to drive the growth of the greenhouse, nursery, and flower market in the future. Health risks from pesticide exposure can lead to both short-term and long-term impacts. In response, the greenhouse, nursery, and flower sectors are adopting measures to minimize chemical exposure, including enhanced sanitation practices, safety protocols, reduced pesticide usage, implementation of best management practices, and safety training initiatives.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-nursery-and-flowers-global-market-report

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market report are Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Olam International Limited, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Syngenta Flowers LLC, WH Group Limited, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Corteva Agriscience Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Land O'Lakes Inc., Wens Foodstuff Group Co. Ltd.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Size?

Leading companies in the greenhouse, nursery, and flower market are creating innovative glass-based greenhouse structures to maintain controlled environments for plants, enabling year-round crop protection rather than seasonal limitations. This approach uses glass as the primary material for constructing the walls and roof of the greenhouse.

How Is The Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Food Crops Grown Under Cover, Nursery and Floriculture Production

2) By Application: Agricultural Products, Ornamental Plant, Grow Plants, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific is Leading The Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the greenhouse, nursery, and flower market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the greenhouse, nursery, and flower market. The regions covered in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market?

The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers sector encompasses wildlife management, farming, ranching, and related historical, scientific, cultural, and natural activities and attractions. The primary categories within this market include food crops grown under cover, along with nursery and floriculture production.

The Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market size, greenhouse, nursery, flowers market drivers and trends, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market major players, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers competitors' revenues, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers global market positioning, and greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Greenhouse Horticulture Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-horticulture-global-market-report

Nursery And Floriculture Production Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nursery-and-floriculture-production-global-market-report

Flower and Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flower-and-ornamental-plant-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.