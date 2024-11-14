Discover the KOBA (Koba the Ape) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that KOBA (Koba the Ape) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The KOBA/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Stay tuned for updates on the schedule for deposits, trading, and withdrawals.

Deposit: 09:00 on November 13, 2024 (UTC)

Trading: 09:00 on November 14, 2024 (UTC)

Withdrawal: 09:00 on November 15, 2024 (UTC)







About KOBA (Koba the Ape)

Koba the Ape is a KRC20 token in the Kaspa ecosystem and the first ape meme project on the network. Born in the wild but reimagined with advanced AI technology, Koba merges the raw strength of his ape heritage with the precision of a cybernetic mind. He’s not just any ape; Koba is the ultimate meme creator and the Alpha Ape of Kaspa—channeling his jungle instincts alongside a sharp digital intellect. Koba’s mission goes beyond mere survival in the digital landscape; he’s here to demonstrate that combining the power of technology and nature is essential for shaping a decentralized future.

The Koba project aims to produce engaging content for the Kaspa community, raising awareness about the fastest and most scalable layer-1 blockchain in the crypto world. While KOBA is a meme coin, the project has ambitious goals within the Kaspa ecosystem, striving to drive visibility and engagement, ultimately benefiting the project’s development fund.

This listing on XT Exchange provides an exciting opportunity for Koba and its community to broaden their reach and visibility in the cryptocurrency space. As part of XT's Innovation Zone, KOBA is positioned to attract a wider audience, giving XT users the chance to connect with a unique and creative project that combines meme culture with the pioneering Kaspa ecosystem.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for KOBA’s listing:

“We’re thrilled to bring KOBA to XT Exchange. Koba’s unique blend of AI-enhanced narrative and community engagement aligns with our commitment to supporting innovation and creativity in the crypto space. We’re confident that KOBA will resonate with our users and strengthen the vibrant Kaspa ecosystem.”

Website: https://kobatheape.org

Blockchain Browser: https://kasplex.org/details?tick=KOBA

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

KOBA (Koba the Ape)

help@koba.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e81659f4-a709-456c-a2da-adf77a67edc4

